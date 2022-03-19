Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
Sports | Prep

Austin girls finish as consolation champions

Austin turned in a strong performance and beat Detroit Lakes in the consolation championship of the state girls basketball tournament.

By Post Bullet staff reports
March 18, 2022 08:48 PM
ST. PAUL — Austin closed out its season with an impressive win on Friday afternoon, beating Detroit Lakes 62-52 in the Class AAA girls basketball consolation final at Concordia University, St. Paul.

The Packers got another balanced effort en route. That included senior Emma Dudycha scoring 11 points and collecting the 1,000th point of her career.

Twin sister Hope Dudycha led the Packers (26-6) with 17 points. Senior center Reana Schmitt had 13, Ajiem Agwa 7, Cassidy Shute 6, Olivia Walsh 4 and Kiru Othow 4.

Austin led 33-23 at halftime against Detroit Lakes, which finished 15-14 on the year.

Neither team entered the tournament seeded, though Austin spent a chunk of the season ranked No. 1 in the state.

Austin did a great job from the free-throw line, hitting 17 of 21 shots.

