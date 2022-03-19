Austin girls finish as consolation champions

ST. PAUL — Austin closed out its season with an impressive win on Friday afternoon, beating Detroit Lakes 62-52 in the Class AAA girls basketball consolation final at Concordia University, St. Paul.

The Packers got another balanced effort en route. That included senior Emma Dudycha scoring 11 points and collecting the 1,000th point of her career.

Twin sister Hope Dudycha led the Packers (26-6) with 17 points. Senior center Reana Schmitt had 13, Ajiem Agwa 7, Cassidy Shute 6, Olivia Walsh 4 and Kiru Othow 4.

Austin led 33-23 at halftime against Detroit Lakes, which finished 15-14 on the year.

Neither team entered the tournament seeded, though Austin spent a chunk of the season ranked No. 1 in the state.

Austin did a great job from the free-throw line, hitting 17 of 21 shots.