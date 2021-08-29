SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Austin Greyhounds eliminated in state tournament

The St. Patrick Irish toppled the Austin Greyhounds 10-0 in the second round of the Class C amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff
August 28, 2021 11:11 PM
Share

WACONIA -- The Austin Greyhounds were eliminated from the Class C amateur baseball state tournament with a 10-0 loss in eight innings to the St. Patrick Irish on Saturday.

The game was in the second round of the 48-team, single elimination tournament.

Collin Denk tossed a one-hitter over the first seven innings for St. Patrick as he struck out nine and walked one.

The Greyhounds finished with two hits, one each by Alex Ciola and Eric Torres, who hit a double.

Yean Gil suffered the loss for the Greyhounds. He allowed four earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin had defeated the Paynesville Pirates 6-2 in the first round of the state tournament last weekend.

Class C state tournament bracket

Related Topics: BASEBALLAMATEUR BASEBALLAUSTINMOWER COUNTY
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports