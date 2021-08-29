Austin Greyhounds eliminated in state tournament

WACONIA -- The Austin Greyhounds were eliminated from the Class C amateur baseball state tournament with a 10-0 loss in eight innings to the St. Patrick Irish on Saturday.

The game was in the second round of the 48-team, single elimination tournament.

Collin Denk tossed a one-hitter over the first seven innings for St. Patrick as he struck out nine and walked one.

The Greyhounds finished with two hits, one each by Alex Ciola and Eric Torres, who hit a double.

Yean Gil suffered the loss for the Greyhounds. He allowed four earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin had defeated the Paynesville Pirates 6-2 in the first round of the state tournament last weekend.

Class C state tournament bracket