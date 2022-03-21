Austin hopes to give long-time coach a parting gift

Over time, the 2021-22 Austin boys basketball team has figured out how to play together.

The Packer haven’t always been consistent, but they have gelled enough to earn a Class AAA state berth in Kris Fadness’ final year coaching the team.

Fadness, in his 29th season of coaching high school basketball, had high expectations heading into the school year. After guiding the Packers to three Class AAA runner-up finishes, he thought his final season could end with the ultimate prize. But then two key players transferred to Arizona prep schools before the school year started.

“I went into this year thinking we had a chance to win in all,” Fadness said. “Then when we lost those two guys, it changed the dynamic of our team and who we needed to be. We needed to become a more team consensus group, a team that shared the ball and was willing to work together.”

The Packers recovered from a 9-10 start and still have a chance of their ultimate team goal. They have won eight of their past 10 games and take a 17-12 record into the Class AAA state tournament. The unseeded Packers play No. 2 Princeton (26-1) in the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were not expecting to get seeded,” Fadness said. “I’m OK with it. The bottom line is you’ve got to go out and perform.”

The Packers have played better down the stretch and got a boost when Fadness elevated junior Ater Manyuon from the junior varsity to the varsity. He has become the team’s sixth man and supplies instant offense off the bench.

“His offensive play more than anything has helped us become a better basketball team,” Fadness said.

Austin has relied heavily on its defense. The Packers allowed just 39 points in all three of their Section 1AAA games. They will have to be at their defensive best if they want to win in the quarterfinals. Princeton is averaging a lusty 84 points per game.

“We’re a defensive team,” Fadness said. “We thrive off our defense; it’s sort of a staple of who we are and who we’ve been.”

Gage Manhan, a 5-foot-9 senior, is a defensive leader from his guard position. Junior guard Jack Lang is also a defensive force on the outside while 6-5 senior forward Victor Idris is a physical presence on the inside. Senior Kaden Murley and junior backup Dbuai Duop are also solid inside defenders.

Guard Cham Okey, Austin’s No. 2 scorer, said the key for the Packers will be to hold elite players in check.

“Not letting the really good players go off,” he said. “There’s a lot of great players at state that we need to stop and contain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadness admits there have been games when the Packers have been flat this season. But he said they have the ability to rise to the occasion when facing good teams. They swept two games from Mankato East, which is the No. 4 seed in the Class AAA state tournament. In the second win over East, Austin rallied from a 19-point deficit at the half and won in overtime.

“I think we have talent and we have athletes,” Fadness said. “When we’re willing to play hard and share the ball, we’re pretty good.”

Fadness lists No. 1 seed Totino-Grace as the favorite. It has a number of Division I players, including Ahjany Lee, a 6-10 forward who transferred from Byron this season. No. 3 DeLaSalle, which beat Austin three times for the state title during Fadness’ tenure, is also a constant threat in the tournament.

“I think this year it’s a little more wide open,” Fadness said. “There’s eight teams left and we’ll see what happens.”

Fadness enters the state tournament with a 504-264 career record. This marks the 10th time he has guided a team to the state tournament and his seventh state appearance with Austin.

The Austin and Princeton winner will advance to the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. The loser falls into the consolation bracket.

CLASS AAA STATE TOURNAMENT

What/when: State quarterfinals, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena.

Who: No. 2 seed Princeton (26-1) vs. unseeded Austin (17-12).

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin's starters: Victor Idris 12.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 apg,1.2 bpg; Cham Okey 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg; Kaden Murley 7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg; Gage Manahan 7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.9 spg; Jack Lang 6.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg.

Up next: The will advance to the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena against the DeLaSalle and St. Cloud Tech

winner. The loser plays in the consolation round at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia University.