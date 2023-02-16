99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Austin looks to repeat; Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lake City sending two teams to state dance team meet

Five teams from southeastern Minnesota will compete in the state dance team championships this weekend at Target Center. One of them is aiming to repeat as a state champion

ZM.STATE.DANCE.2022.JPG
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa dance team competes in the Jazz division at the 2022 state meet at Target Center in Minneapolis. Z-M is one of five southeastern Minnesota teams that have qualified for the 2023 state meet, to be held this weekend.
Adam Bettcher / MSHSL
By Staff reports
February 16, 2023 03:00 PM

Five dance teams from southeastern Minnesota are heading to Minneapolis this weekend to compete for state championships at Target Center.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (jazz, kick); Lake City (jazz, kick); Cannon Falls (jazz); Wabasha-Kellogg (kick); and Austin (kick) will all be in the mix for state championships.

The Jazz competition is scheduled for Friday, the high kick competition is Saturday.

Here’s a look at all three classes:

Also Read
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball
Prep
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Rodrick steps up his scoring as he takes a step back
Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Kayden Rodrick improved his outside shooting from a year ago and his scoring has increased by eight points per game this season.
February 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes, Waseca boys hockey
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Waseca boys hockey on Feb. 15, 2023
Lourdes played Waseca in a boys hockey game on Feb. 15, 2023.
February 15, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
E2B5549D-FAFD-4A22-AE41-35CAEEDCC702.jpeg
Prep
'I want to make him proud': John Marshall speedster Keondre Bryant dedicates college commitment to late father
Keondre Bryant is one of the fastest sprinters in the state. The John Marshall senior will take that speed to Minnesota State University, Mankato next year where he will play football and run track.
February 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

ADVERTISEMENT

CLASS A

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Jazz schedule (Friday): Qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; finalists announced, 1:15 p.m; finals, 5:30 p.m.

Kick schedule (Saturday): Qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; finalists announced, 1:15 p.m; finals, 5:30 p.m.

Section 1 qualifiers-Jazz: Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Cannon Falls, Lake City.

Section 1 qualifiers-High Kick: Lake City, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Jazz division notes: St. Cloud Cathedral is the Section 2A champion and defending state champion. … Cannon Falls was a state finalist a year ago in both jazz and kick; it returns to state this year in jazz only. … The three Section 1 qualifiers are all in the top eight in the state in average score this year — section champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa (No. 4, 65.4); Cannon Falls (No. 6, 61.3); and Lake City (No. 8, 60.6). … Five of last year’s six finalists are back this season: Cathedral, Lac qui Parle Valley, Yellow Medicine East, Z-M and Cannon Falls.

High Kick division notes: St. Cloud Cathedral is the Section 2A champion and defending state champion. … Five last year’s six state finalists return to the state meet this season: Cathedral, Yellow Medicine East, Lac qui Parle Valley, Lake City and Crosby-Ironton. … Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lake City have qualified in both jazz and kick. … Lake City placed fourth at state last season; fellow Section 1 team Cannon Falls placed fifth in 2022.

Tickets: Tickets must be purchased online, at MSHSL.org/tickets. An all-day pass is $17.50 for an adult or $11.50 for a student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming: Qualifying and finals will be live-streamed at NSPN.org/MSHSL. Cost is $9.99 per month or $24.99 for an annual subscription.

CLASS AA

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Jazz schedule (Friday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:15 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.

Kick schedule (Saturday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:15 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.

Section 1 qualifiers-Jazz: New Prague, Faribault, Two Rivers.

Section 1 qualifiers-High Kick: Faribault, Austin, New Prague.

Jazz division notes: Benilde-St. Margaret’s is the defending state champion. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Orono was the state runner-up last year and Totino-Grace placed third. … Section 1 did not have a state finalist last year. … Austin narrowly missed qualifying for state in jazz (it qualified in kick), placing fourth in the Section 1AA meet in jazz. … Section 1 champion New Prague has the state’s seventh-best average score this season (73.0). Section 1 runner-up Faribault is ninth (70.1).

High Kick division notes: Austin High is the defending state champion; it placed second in last week’s Section 1 meet, behind only Faribault. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Benilde-St. Margaret’s was the state runner-up last year and Totino-Grace placed third. … Austin has the fifth-best average in the state this season (77.4). Mound Westonka is first (81). … The teams with the eight best averages in the state have qualified for the state meet: in order, Mound Westonka, Totino-Grace, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Orono, Austin, Faribault, New Prague and Holy Family Catholic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets: Tickets must be purchased online, at MSHSL.org/tickets. An all-day pass is $17.50 for an adult or $11.50 for a student.

Streaming: Qualifying and finals will be live-streamed at NSPN.org/MSHSL. Cost is $9.99 per month or $24.99 for an annual subscription.

CLASS AAA

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Jazz schedule (Friday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:30 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.

Kick schedule (Saturday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:30 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.

Section 1 qualifiers-Jazz: Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South.

Section 1 qualifiers-High Kick: Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South.

Defending state champions: Eastview (Jazz), Eastview (Kick).

Jazz division notes: Eastview is the Section 1AAA champion and defending state champion. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Maple Grove was the state runner-up last year and Wayzata placed third. … Eastview’s 91 was the second-best score in a section meet anywhere in the state, behind only Section 2 champion Wayzata’s 91.4. … The teams with the top nine averages in the state this season have qualified for state — in order: Maple Grove (92.1), Wayzata (91.4), Eastview (91), Edina (86.9), Lakeville North (85.3), Brainerd (85), Sartell (84.5), Lakeville South (84.1) and Chaska (84).

High Kick division notes: Eastview is the Section 1AAA champion and defending state champion. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Wayzata was the state runner-up last year and Lakeville North placed third. … The teams with the top nine averages in the state this season have qualified for state — in order: Eastview (91.5), Wayzata (90.1), Brainerd (90.1), Sartell (89.6), Lakeville North (89.5), Edina (85.5), Lakeville South (85.1), Chaska (84.4) and Maple Grove (84.1).

Tickets: Tickets must be purchased online, at MSHSL.org/tickets. An all-day pass is $17.50 for an adult or $11.50 for a student.

Streaming: Qualifying and finals will be live-streamed at NSPN.org/MSHSL. Cost is $9.99 per month or $24.99 for an annual subscription.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023: Section 1AA Championships
February 16, 2023 12:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
February 15, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
February 15, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fish kill1.jpg
Local
Last summer's fish kill near Lewiston likely caused by rainfall runoff, MPCA says
February 16, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
111621-THE-CASTLE-1007294.jpg
Local
Castle sale planned with transfer of use agreement
February 16, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Screenshot 2023-02-16 092334.jpg
The Vault
Two Minnesota teens killed by Japanese balloon bomb were among only civilians killed on US soil during WWII
February 16, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
4P3A5112 copy.jpg
Local
57 years into his career, an award-winning Zumbrota veterinarian is 'still living my dream'
February 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden