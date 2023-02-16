Austin looks to repeat; Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lake City sending two teams to state dance team meet
Five dance teams from southeastern Minnesota are heading to Minneapolis this weekend to compete for state championships at Target Center.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa (jazz, kick); Lake City (jazz, kick); Cannon Falls (jazz); Wabasha-Kellogg (kick); and Austin (kick) will all be in the mix for state championships.
The Jazz competition is scheduled for Friday, the high kick competition is Saturday.
Here’s a look at all three classes:
CLASS A
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
Jazz schedule (Friday): Qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; finalists announced, 1:15 p.m; finals, 5:30 p.m.
Kick schedule (Saturday): Qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; finalists announced, 1:15 p.m; finals, 5:30 p.m.
Section 1 qualifiers-Jazz: Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Cannon Falls, Lake City.
Section 1 qualifiers-High Kick: Lake City, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Jazz division notes: St. Cloud Cathedral is the Section 2A champion and defending state champion. … Cannon Falls was a state finalist a year ago in both jazz and kick; it returns to state this year in jazz only. … The three Section 1 qualifiers are all in the top eight in the state in average score this year — section champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa (No. 4, 65.4); Cannon Falls (No. 6, 61.3); and Lake City (No. 8, 60.6). … Five of last year’s six finalists are back this season: Cathedral, Lac qui Parle Valley, Yellow Medicine East, Z-M and Cannon Falls.
High Kick division notes: St. Cloud Cathedral is the Section 2A champion and defending state champion. … Five last year’s six state finalists return to the state meet this season: Cathedral, Yellow Medicine East, Lac qui Parle Valley, Lake City and Crosby-Ironton. … Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lake City have qualified in both jazz and kick. … Lake City placed fourth at state last season; fellow Section 1 team Cannon Falls placed fifth in 2022.
Tickets: Tickets must be purchased online, at MSHSL.org/tickets. An all-day pass is $17.50 for an adult or $11.50 for a student.
Streaming: Qualifying and finals will be live-streamed at NSPN.org/MSHSL. Cost is $9.99 per month or $24.99 for an annual subscription.
CLASS AA
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
Jazz schedule (Friday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:15 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.
Kick schedule (Saturday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:15 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.
Section 1 qualifiers-Jazz: New Prague, Faribault, Two Rivers.
Section 1 qualifiers-High Kick: Faribault, Austin, New Prague.
Jazz division notes: Benilde-St. Margaret’s is the defending state champion. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Orono was the state runner-up last year and Totino-Grace placed third. … Section 1 did not have a state finalist last year. … Austin narrowly missed qualifying for state in jazz (it qualified in kick), placing fourth in the Section 1AA meet in jazz. … Section 1 champion New Prague has the state’s seventh-best average score this season (73.0). Section 1 runner-up Faribault is ninth (70.1).
High Kick division notes: Austin High is the defending state champion; it placed second in last week’s Section 1 meet, behind only Faribault. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Benilde-St. Margaret’s was the state runner-up last year and Totino-Grace placed third. … Austin has the fifth-best average in the state this season (77.4). Mound Westonka is first (81). … The teams with the eight best averages in the state have qualified for the state meet: in order, Mound Westonka, Totino-Grace, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Orono, Austin, Faribault, New Prague and Holy Family Catholic.
CLASS AAA
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
Jazz schedule (Friday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:30 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.
Kick schedule (Saturday): Qualifying, 2 p.m.; finalists announced, 4:30 p.m; finals, 7:15 p.m.
Section 1 qualifiers-Jazz: Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South.
Section 1 qualifiers-High Kick: Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South.
Defending state champions: Eastview (Jazz), Eastview (Kick).
Jazz division notes: Eastview is the Section 1AAA champion and defending state champion. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Maple Grove was the state runner-up last year and Wayzata placed third. … Eastview’s 91 was the second-best score in a section meet anywhere in the state, behind only Section 2 champion Wayzata’s 91.4. … The teams with the top nine averages in the state this season have qualified for state — in order: Maple Grove (92.1), Wayzata (91.4), Eastview (91), Edina (86.9), Lakeville North (85.3), Brainerd (85), Sartell (84.5), Lakeville South (84.1) and Chaska (84).
High Kick division notes: Eastview is the Section 1AAA champion and defending state champion. … All six finalists from 2022 are back. Wayzata was the state runner-up last year and Lakeville North placed third. … The teams with the top nine averages in the state this season have qualified for state — in order: Eastview (91.5), Wayzata (90.1), Brainerd (90.1), Sartell (89.6), Lakeville North (89.5), Edina (85.5), Lakeville South (85.1), Chaska (84.4) and Maple Grove (84.1).
