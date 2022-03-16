Austin loses heartbreaker to No. 1 Becker in state quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS — That was about as painful as it could have been for the Austin girls basketball team.

It happened on Wednesday morning in the Class AAA state girls basketball quartefinals at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion.

Austin looked like it was about to pull of a major upset, leading No. 1-ranked and seeded Becker by seven points with just over 2 minutes left in the game.

But it all slipped away. Consecutive 3-point baskets by Becker's Adeline Kent got things started, then the Bulldogs took over with their forceful and hounding defense, forcing two crucial Austin turnovers.

Becker finished the game on a 12-0 scoring run and beat the unseeded Packers 53-48.

This story will be updated later today.

Becker 53, Austin 48

BECKER (53)

Danielle Nuest 8 P, 2 3-PT; Maren Westin 15 P, 1 3-PT; Adeline Kent 13 P, 3 3-PT; Alexis Rose 8 P, 1 3-PT; Alexis Brown 7 P; Elizabeth Mackendanz 2 P.

AUSTIN (48)

Cassidy Shute 7 P; Reana Schmitt 8 P; Hope Dudycha 12 P, 2 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 9 P, 3 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 12 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: BECK 22, AUS 20.

Free throws: BECK 3-8, AUS 3-7.

Three-point goals: BECK 7, AUS 6.