Sports | Prep

Austin rolls past Kasson-Mantorville in Section 1AAA semifinals

A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 12, 2022 11:47 PM
AUSTIN —Austin used a dominating second half to topple Kasson-Mantorville 71-39 in Section 1AAA boys basketball semifinal play on Saturday night.

The win prolongs the career of Austin coach Kris Fadness for at least one more game. Fadness will retire from coaching after 29 seasons when this season is over.

The host and top-seeded Packers held a narrow 26-22 lead over K-M at the half. But the second half was all Austin as it outscored the KoMets 45-17.

The Packers used a balanced scoring attack as Ater Manyuon scored 14 points, Cham Okey had 13 points and five rebounds while Victor Idris chipped in 12 and four rebounds.

Camden Holecek and Ethan Lee both scored 11 points for the KoMets, who finish 18-10.

Austin (16-12) will face No. 3 seed Winona (18-10) in the section title game at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Austin 71, Kasson-Mantorville 39
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (39)
Jordan Klepel 2 P, 3 R; Camden Holecek 11 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Mason Flom 2 P, 3 R; Jake Hallstrom 6 P; Easton Suess 5 P, 2 R; Brandon Skov 2 P, 1 R; Ethan Lee 11 P, 1 R, 3 3-PT.
AUSTIN (71)
Cham Okey 13 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Jacob Herrick 3 P, 1 3-PT; Othow Gari 3 P, 1 R; Ater Manyuon 14 P, 2 R; Gage Manahan 6 P, 2 R; Dane Mitchell 1 R; Jack Lang 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jared Lillemon 6 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Kaden Murley 4 P, 2 R; Victor Idris 12 P, 4 R; Buai Duop 4 P, 4 R.
Halftime: AUS 26, KM 22.
Free throws: KM 6-8, AUS 6-9.
Three-point goals: KM 5, AUS 8.

