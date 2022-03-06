Austin romps in semis, looking to get back to girls state tournament

AUSTIN — No. 1 seed Austin played like a top seed on Saturday, romping past No. 4 Byron 67-31 in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals.

The Packers got another big game from point guard Hope Dudycha en route, the senior scoring 22 points and splashing six 3-pointers. Dudycha has now scored 1,597 career points, becoming Austin’s all-time leading scorer.

Austin had the game put away early and led the Bears 34-16 at halftime.

Besides Dudycha’s 22 points, Olivia Walsh had 12 and Reana Schmitt 10.

Austin was efficient from the free-throw line, hitting 15 of 18 attempts. The Packers also combined to nail 10 3-pointers.

Byron, which finished its season 16-11, was paced by freshman Kendra Harvey’s 14 points. Nobody else had more than seven.

Austin (23-5) will play No. 3 seed Stewartville in the section final at 8 p.m. Friday, the winner advancing to state. The Packers are the defending section champions.

Austin 67, Byron 31

BYRON (31)

Samantha Koza 2 P; Aubrey Akervik 1 P; Finnley Klunder 2 P; Makana Schroeder 7 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Emma Stork 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 14 P, 1 3-PT.

AUSTIN (67)

Ajiem Agway 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kiru Othow 2 P; Duna Oteng 2 P; Cassidy Shute 6 P, 1 3-PT; Reana Schmitt 10 P; Hope Dudycha 22 P, 6 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 8 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 12 P.

Halftime: AUS 34, BYR 16.

Free throws: BYR 7-10, AUS 15-18.

Three-point goals: BYR 2, AUS 10.