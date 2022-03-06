SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Austin romps in semis, looking to get back to girls state tournament

Austin made it look easy againt Byron in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals, winning 67-31.

austin packers logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 05, 2022 10:47 PM
Share

AUSTIN — No. 1 seed Austin played like a top seed on Saturday, romping past No. 4 Byron 67-31 in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals.

The Packers got another big game from point guard Hope Dudycha en route, the senior scoring 22 points and splashing six 3-pointers. Dudycha has now scored 1,597 career points, becoming Austin’s all-time leading scorer.

Austin had the game put away early and led the Bears 34-16 at halftime.

Besides Dudycha’s 22 points, Olivia Walsh had 12 and Reana Schmitt 10.

Austin was efficient from the free-throw line, hitting 15 of 18 attempts. The Packers also combined to nail 10 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron, which finished its season 16-11, was paced by freshman Kendra Harvey’s 14 points. Nobody else had more than seven.

Austin (23-5) will play No. 3 seed Stewartville in the section final at 8 p.m. Friday, the winner advancing to state. The Packers are the defending section champions.

Austin 67, Byron 31
BYRON (31)
Samantha Koza 2 P; Aubrey Akervik 1 P; Finnley Klunder 2 P; Makana Schroeder 7 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Emma Stork 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 14 P, 1 3-PT.
AUSTIN (67)
Ajiem Agway 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kiru Othow 2 P; Duna Oteng 2 P; Cassidy Shute 6 P, 1 3-PT; Reana Schmitt 10 P; Hope Dudycha 22 P, 6 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 8 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 12 P.
Halftime: AUS 34, BYR 16.
Free throws: BYR 7-10, AUS 15-18.
Three-point goals: BYR 2, AUS 10.

Read more from Pat

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLAUSTIN2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BYRON
What to read next
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6889_1.jpg
Prep
History made! Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wins fifth state title
The senior is one of just seven wrestlers in the state of Minnesota to capture five individual state titles.
March 05, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
hayfield vikings logo
Prep
Hayfield remains unbeaten, will face Grand Meadow in Section 1A girls basketball title game
Hayfield fought off a scrappy Lanesboro team, while Grand Meadow survived in its third meeting of the season against Kingsland, in Saturday's Section 1A girls basketball semifinals.
March 05, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Mayo, John Marshall girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, AAA, AA, A girls basketball playoff schedules
QUARTERFINALS
March 05, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Stewartville Tigers logo
Prep
Stewartville holds off Albert Lea to reach Section 1AAA championship game
Stewartville used an aggressive defense to force 22 turnovers and battled through foul trouble to post a 59-54 in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals
March 05, 2022 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck