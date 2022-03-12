SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Austin turns it on late to head back to state

After getting a serious scare from Stewartville, Austin asserted itself in the final 6 minutes and beat the Tigers in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship game.

Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin celebrates after winning the Section 1AAA championship girls basketball game against Stewartville on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Stewartville 72-57.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 11, 2022 09:57 PM
The Austin girls basketball team has done it again.

For the second straight year, the Packers are heading to the state tournament. Austin earned the latest berth on Friday at Mayo Civic Arena, riding a sterling final 6 minutes to push back Stewartville and win 72-57.

Austin was the No. 1 seed and Stewartville No. 3.

The Packers rode their usual balance, athleticism and also their experience -- the latter the biggest thing separating the teams. Austin was playing in the section championship for the third time in four years.

Standout senior guard Hope Dudycha led the Packers with 22 points Friday. Fellow senior Reanna Schmitt had 16 and Olivia Walsh 15.

Stewarville, which finished 19-9 and is loaded with underclassmen standouts, had three players hit double figures. Keeley Steele had 17 points and hit three 3-pointers, Savannah Hedin had 14 and Haylie Strum 13.

This story will be updated later tonight.

Austin 72, Stewartville 57
STEWARTVILLE (57)
Lauren Buckmeier 2 P; Haylie Strum 13 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Quam 3 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Spencer 2 P; Ella Waltman 4 P; Savannah Hedin 14 P, 1 3-PT; Keeley Steele 17 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Martinson 2 P.
AUSTIN (72)
Ajiem Agway 8 P, 2 3-PT; Cassidy Shute 5 P; Reana Schmitt 16 P; Hope Dudycha 22 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 6 P; Olivia Walsh 15 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: AUS 39, STEW 31.
Free throws: STEW 12-15, AUS 24-33.
Three-point goals: STEW 7, AUS 4.

