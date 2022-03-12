Austin turns it on late to head back to state

The Austin girls basketball team has done it again.

For the second straight year, the Packers are heading to the state tournament. Austin earned the latest berth on Friday at Mayo Civic Arena, riding a sterling final 6 minutes to push back Stewartville and win 72-57.

Austin was the No. 1 seed and Stewartville No. 3.

The Packers rode their usual balance, athleticism and also their experience -- the latter the biggest thing separating the teams. Austin was playing in the section championship for the third time in four years.

Standout senior guard Hope Dudycha led the Packers with 22 points Friday. Fellow senior Reanna Schmitt had 16 and Olivia Walsh 15.

Stewarville, which finished 19-9 and is loaded with underclassmen standouts, had three players hit double figures. Keeley Steele had 17 points and hit three 3-pointers, Savannah Hedin had 14 and Haylie Strum 13.

Austin 72, Stewartville 57

STEWARTVILLE (57)

Lauren Buckmeier 2 P; Haylie Strum 13 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Quam 3 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Spencer 2 P; Ella Waltman 4 P; Savannah Hedin 14 P, 1 3-PT; Keeley Steele 17 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Martinson 2 P.

AUSTIN (72)

Ajiem Agway 8 P, 2 3-PT; Cassidy Shute 5 P; Reana Schmitt 16 P; Hope Dudycha 22 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Dudycha 6 P; Olivia Walsh 15 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 39, STEW 31.

Free throws: STEW 12-15, AUS 24-33.

Three-point goals: STEW 7, AUS 4.

