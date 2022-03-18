Austin wins in consolation girls basketball semis, Lourdes falls

ST. PAUL — Austin picked up a lopsided win over the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA state girls basketball tournament on Thursday, romping past Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62-44.

It came in the consolation semifinals at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Austin and the Red Knights were tied at halftime, 27-all, before the Packers found a new gear.

Senior Emma Dudycha led the way in what was a balanced attack for Austin, with 19 points. Olivia Walsh had 13, Hope Dudycha and Reana Schmitt 12 each and Cassidy Shute 6.

Austin (unseeded and 24-6 overall) will play 15-13 Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. Friday at Concordia University, St. Paul, in the consolation final.

Lourdes eliminated

Lourdes just missed in its Class AA consolation semifinal game Thursday, losing to unseeded Montevideo 56-54 at Concordia University, St. Paul.

It ended the Eagles’ season at 21-9 overall. No. 5 seed Lourdes, which had entered the tournament on an 11-game winning streak, lost 57-41 to No. 4 seed Albany on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Against Montevideo, Lourdes grabbed a 21-19 halftime lead. The teams traded leads continually from there.

Junior center Ella Hopkins led the Eagles with 19 points. Senior guard CJ Adamson, who will play next season at Division II Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.), added 10.

Adamson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 6 seconds.