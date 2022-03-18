Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Austin wins in consolation girls basketball semis, Lourdes falls

Austin beat Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA girls basketball consolation semifinals on Thursday. Lourdes lost to Montevideo in its Class AA consolation semifinal.

austin packers logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 17, 2022 10:23 PM
Share

ST. PAUL — Austin picked up a lopsided win over the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA state girls basketball tournament on Thursday, romping past Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62-44.

It came in the consolation semifinals at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Austin and the Red Knights were tied at halftime, 27-all, before the Packers found a new gear.

Senior Emma Dudycha led the way in what was a balanced attack for Austin, with 19 points. Olivia Walsh had 13, Hope Dudycha and Reana Schmitt 12 each and Cassidy Shute 6.

Austin (unseeded and 24-6 overall) will play 15-13 Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. Friday at Concordia University, St. Paul, in the consolation final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes eliminated

Lourdes just missed in its Class AA consolation semifinal game Thursday, losing to unseeded Montevideo 56-54 at Concordia University, St. Paul.

It ended the Eagles’ season at 21-9 overall. No. 5 seed Lourdes, which had entered the tournament on an 11-game winning streak, lost 57-41 to No. 4 seed Albany on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Against Montevideo, Lourdes grabbed a 21-19 halftime lead. The teams traded leads continually from there.

Junior center Ella Hopkins led the Eagles with 19 points. Senior guard CJ Adamson, who will play next season at Division II Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.), added 10.

Adamson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 6 seconds.

Read more from Pat

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLAUSTINROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOL
What to read next
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
Photos: Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship on March 17, 2022
Caledonia defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime in a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 17, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
Caledonia nips P-E-M in triple overtime in thrilling Section 1AA title game
No. 1 Caledonia slipped past No. 2 P-E-M 72-61 in three overtimes in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday.
March 17, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
092421-LAKE-CITY-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-FOOTBALL-4313.jpg
Prep
Big-time SE Minnesota athletes Wohlers, Nelson, Winchell all commit to Winona State
The Winona State athletics department has to be feeling very good about itself after having reeled in star athletes Justin Wohlers (Lake City), Malia Nelson (Dover-Eyota) and Jaci Winchell (Cannon Falls) the last two days as recruits in football, basketball and volleyball, respectively.
March 17, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Hayfield boys cap memorable day for basketball programs with second consecutive Section 1A title
The Vikings watched the girls win their state quarterfinal game before handling Goodhue to earn a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
March 17, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten