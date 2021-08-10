Austin's Both Gach returning home to pass on basketball knowledge to young athletes

Austin native Both Gach is taking advantage of the new NIL rule the NCAA has incorporated and is putting on a basketball camp in his hometown.

“The name, image and likeness gives me the opportunity and this is something I’ve wanted to do ever since that started,” Gach said.

Gach is a Division I men’s basketball player. The 6-foot-6 senior guard is returning to the University of Utah for the 2021-22 season after playing at Minnesota in 2020-21.

RELATED: Local Notebook: Gach and Madsen will be teammates at Utah

He is putting on a basketball camp on Aug. 16-17 at Ellis Middle School in Austin. The two-day event costs $75 per player and is for youth athletes entering grades 1-12 this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just think it’s going to be fun and exciting,” Gach said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Registration opened on Monday. The link to regeister is on the Austin Park and Recreation website at https://www.ci.austin.mn.us/park-recreation/sports .

Gach will also have the site listed on his Twitter account at @TutBoth .

“We’re going to do a bunch of drills and different stations at different hoops,” Gach said. He said campers will also be playing 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games.

Gach is going to have plenty of current and former college players help out at the camp. He expects several of his University of Minnesota teammates from a year ago and at least one Utah teammate.

His twin brother, Duoth Gach, will take part in the camp as well as his older brother Gach Gach.

Gach Gach wrapped up his college career at Division II West Texas A&M. Duoth Gach played junior college ball at North Dakota State College of Science in 2020-21. This year he is playing at Valley City State University, an NAIA school in Valley City, N.D.

Some of Both Gach's former Austin High School teammates will be on hand, as well, including Tate Hebrink and Omar Omar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season at Minnesota, Gach battled injuries, but still played in all 29 games. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He then transferred back to Utah, where he played his first two college seasons. As a sophomore in 2019-20, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

One of his new teammates at Utah this school year will be Gabe Madsen. Madsen, a 2020 Rochester Mayo grad, started his college career at Cincinnati and played two games before opting out of last season. Madsen transferred to Utah following the 2020-21 school year.

“It’s going to be fun, he’s a really good guy,” Gach said of Madsen. “I like hanging out with him. We’ve been in Utah hanging out, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Gach said he will return to Utah for the start of the upcoming school year shortly after the Austin camp.

———

Minnesotans made an impact during the Summer Olympics, especially in gymnastics.

But back in 1904 a golfer from Pine Island won a gold medal.

Ned Sawyer grew up in Pine Island before moving to Chicago. He excelled in golf and was a member of the Chicago Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1904 the Olympics were held in the United State for the first game. Just 12 nations outside of North America were represented at the Games in St. Louis and 526 of the 651 athletes who competed in the Olympics were from the United States.

With all those athletes, the U.S. dominated and won 239 of the 280 total medals awarded.

During the Olympics, Sawyer played on the Western Golf Association team, one of three 10-player squads from the U.S. Sawyer finished in a tie for second individually and he earned a gold medal as a member of the Western Golf Association.

After the Olympics, Sawyer was the runner-up in the 1904 Western Amateur Tournament. He also placed second in the U.S. Amateur Tournament in 1905. He went on to win the Western Amateur Tournament in 1906 and the Metropolitan Amateur Tournament in 1920.

Sawyer then served as an Army captain in World World I. He later was married and he and his wife raised three children in Illinois, two of whom served in World War II, with one being killed in action. Sawyer died in 1937 at age 55 in Illinois.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .