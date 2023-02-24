Austin's Cabeen has strong preliminary round in Section 1A boys swimming meet

ROCHESTER — Austin senior Kenny Cabeen was part of four events in position to earn a state berth after the preliminary round of the Section 1A boys swimming and diving meet on Friday.

The championship finals will be held at noon Saturday for swimming at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving portion of the meet will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Century High School. The top three swimmers in each event, plus those who hit a pre-set time standard, earn state berths. The top four divers also qualify for state.

Cabeen placed third in both of his individual events in the prelims, the 50 freestyle (22.64) and the 100 freestyle (49.35). He was part of two relays that both placed second.

Cabeen joined Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup and Joey Hilkin in the 200 medley relay (1:41.54). He teamed with Hilkin, Lucas Myers and Zach Evenson in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.94).

Dahl, a freshman, placed second in both of his individual events. He posted a time of 4:55.11 in the 500 freestyle and finished the 100 backstroke in 54.82.

Evenson was third in the 200 freestyle (1:49.21) for Austin while Walkup was third in the 200 individual medley (2:08.16).

Winona had a pair of senior swimmers with top-three prelim finishes. Jared Loos was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:07.75) and Colin White was third in the the 100 backstroke (54.90).

Red Wing sophomore Ethan Ihrke placed second in the 100 butterfly (54.80).