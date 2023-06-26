Austin's Olivia Walsh — the Post Bulletin girls track and field athlete of the year — ended by tripling her fun

AUSTIN — That was an unhappy Olivia Walsh as she departed the Lakeville South track-and-field complex this past June 1.

The Austin senior’s best event had forever been the high jump. The 5-foot-9 bundle of strength, speed and leaping ability had cleared 5-3 in her career, a height that automatically advances high jumpers to state when done at their section meet.

Walsh, arguably Austin’s best all-around athlete ever — All-State in basketball, track and field and swimming — had been looking to advance to state for the second straight year in the high jump.

But thanks in large part to a right ankle that had acted up and had her wincing in pain, it didn’t happen. Walsh never got to 5-3 on June 1 at the Section 1AA meet. The best she could muster was 5 feet.

“I was kind of hesitant (because of the ankle) from my takeoff position,” said Walsh, the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Track-and-Field Athlete of the Year. “It caused me to not be as confident as I needed to be going into my jumps.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And all of that caused her mood to sink. At least for a day.

On June 3, the final day of the Section 1AA meet, Walsh’s outlook took a considerable leap. That came as Walsh literally took three considerable leaps, sending her back to state and also into the Austin High School record books.

That came in Walsh’s other best event, the triple jump. She sailed 36-1 3/4 that day. The school record had been 36-1 1/2, a mark that Walsh had been chasing almost since the day she arrived in Austin as a freshman, her family having moved there from Boise, Idaho.

Just like that, the smile had returned to Walsh’s face. Little did she know that grin would become even broader one week later. More on that in a bit.

Walsh’s senior track-and-field season — at least the tail end of it — mirrored that move from Boise to Austin.

Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

It wasn’t an easy one at first, uprooting from a place where her friend group was large and she’d become attached to the outdoors offerings in and around Boise, a city of 236,000 at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

“That move was really hard,” said Walsh, whose mom, Natosha Walsh, had taken a job as senior vice president for sales at Hormel. “I had a lot of friends in Idaho. Plus, going into high school is scary to begin with. But not knowing anyone is really scary.”

It wasn’t long into her freshman year that Walsh started making connections. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sending students home to do their learning online, dampening the social momentum Walsh had built for herself at Austin High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once in-school learning resumed, Walsh had to reclaim a place among her peers all over again. She did it, settling in especially with the girls basketball players who were in the class above her. Those friendships remain her closest ones, and she’ll resume what she’d built with Austin twins Hope and Emma Dudycha when she begins school in the fall at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Hope and Emma will be sophomores on that UM Crookston basketball team and they’ll be joined on that squad by All-State player Walsh.

It will be a school year without track and field, which after what she accomplished this season, won’t be easy.

Winning the section title in the triple jump and breaking the school record wasn’t the end of her big times. There was even more and better stuff coming one week later in the Class AA state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville.

All-in on the triple jump

Instead of taking on four events as Walsh often did in meets during the regular season — high jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay — her focus would be on one, the triple jump.

It would be that way the week leading up to the state meet, too, her undivided attention on the triple jump.

She was in the midst of a tactical change as she prepped for the state meet. Walsh was going with a longer run-up approach to her initial jump than she’d used during the regular season, from 28 feet to 32 feet. It was beginning to agree with her. Her practice performances showed as much.

Walsh’s ability to perform under pressure also portended something potentially special from her.

“Her drive and her ability under pressure makes her so good,” Austin coach Nancy Jones said. “She doesn’t let herself get rattled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What she does do, though, is let herself get excited. For Walsh, that works. It sure worked for her on June 10. On her second jump in the state competition, Walsh sailed like she’d never sailed before. By the time she’d hit the sand after her third and final leap of the triple jump, she’d traveled 38-feet 4 ¾.

That was more than 2 feet better than she did with her section winning and Austin record-breaking 36-1 3/4 triple jump just one week before. It was also a Class AA state record.

Walsh is still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

“It doesn’t feel real; it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Walsh said. “I can’t believe that I was able to improve that much in a short time.”

All of that triple jump success begs a question: Is she really done with track and field? Walsh isn’t giving a definitive “no” to a return to it. If she does give it a try again, Jones sees big things ahead for her.

“I think she could triple jump into the 39’s,” Jones said.