Austin's Walsh places seven in state in 50 freestyle in Class A

MINNEAPOLIS — Austin senior Olivia Walsh finished in seventh place in the 50 freestyle during the Class A girls swimming and diving championship round on Friday.

Walsh earns All-State status for her seventh-place finish. She was in sixth place after the preliminary round with a time 24.61. In the finals she posted a time of 24.68 to drop one spot.

The top eight swimmers and divers in each of the 12 events earned All-State honors at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Visitation was the team champion followed by Delano.

Walsh also claimed the consolation championship in the 100 freestyle. She placed ninth with a time of 53.92. Walsh was also seeded ninth heading into the final round.

Austin sophomore divers Reese North and Alayna Kennedy had a back-to-back finish. Reese was sitting in sixth place heading into the finals, but she dropped six spots to finish 12th with 329.20 points. Kennedy moved up one spot as she finished 13th with 325.60 points.

Winona freshman Abby Williams swam in the consolation finals in two events.

She placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.06. She was in 16th place in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.68

Red Wing's 200 freestyle relay of Emma Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Kyrrah Mullaney placed 14th with a time of 1:43.03.

Class A state meet

Team results

(Top 10, area finishers)

1. Visitation 397, 2. Delano 194.5, 3. Mound Westonka/HolyFamily 168, 4. Orono 122.5, 5. Blake School 113, 6. Breck School 108, 7. Hutchinson 96.5, 8. Melrose Area 86, 9. Benilde-St Margaret's 85.5, 10. Mankato West 82, 20. Austin 30, 37. Winona 7, 40. Red Wing 6.

Class A state meet results