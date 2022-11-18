Austin's Walsh qualifies for championship finals in 50 freestyle in Class A state swim meet

MINNEAPOLIS — Austin senior Olivia Walsh reached the championship finals in the 50 freestyle during the Class A girls swimming and diving preliminary round at the state meet on Thursday.

Walsh was in sixth place after the preliminary round with a time 24.61. The top eight swimmers in each of the 11 events advanced to Friday's championship finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Finishers 9-16 in each event will compete in the consolation finals.

Walsh was the only area Class A swimmer to finish in the top eight on Thursday. She just missed a berth in the championship finals of the 100 freestyle. She placed ninth with a time of 53.58 and will swim in the consolation finals. The eighth-place finish in the event was 53.57.

Austin sophomore divers Reese North and Alayna Kennedy both made it through to the championship finals during Wednesday's first-day of competition. Reese is sitting in sixth place with three dives to go on Friday and Kennedy is in 14th.

Winona freshman Abby Williams earned a spot in the consolation finals in two events. She placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.32. She was in 15th place in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willams was part of two relay teams as well. She teamed to Harper Wolner, Makayla Finnegan and Ava Pike in the 200 medley relay to place 17th with a time of 1:53.44.

Winona's 400 freestyle relay of Pike, Modjeski, Wolner and Williams finished in 22nd place in 3:51.98.

Wolner was 19th in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.61 while Pike finished 26th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.27.

Austin eighth-grader Gracie Greenman placed 20th in the 500 freestyle in 5:31.71. Walsh and Greenman teamed with Alivia Hemry and Abbie Boysen to place 20th in the 200 freestyle relay i 1:43.36.

Red Wing's 200 freestyle relay of Emma Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Kyrrah Mullaney slipped into the consolation finals. The foursome placed 16th with a time of 1:42.74.

Hoppman narrowly missed a landing a spot in the consolation finals of the 100 backstroke. She placed 17th with a time of 1:01.71. The 16th-best time and the final spot in the consolation finals was 1:01.69.

Friday's Class A session for the championship and consolation finals will begin at 12 p.m.