Baber, Sargent in contention for state doubles title

MINNEAPOLIS — Things have gone according to plan for Century’s doubles combination of senior Julia Baber and junior Paige Sargent.

The star duo easily won both of their matches in the Class AA state girls tennis individual tournament on Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center. Baber/Sargent won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, then 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Baber/Sargent reached the state championship match in 2019, ultimately landing second. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baber/Sargent, seeded No. 2, take on Mounds View’s No. 3 seed of Molly Austin and Katerina Smiricinschi at 8 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship and third-place matches in doubles and singles are at 11:30 a.m.

In singles, Mayo star freshman Claire Loftus was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Loftus, seeded fourth, lost to No. 5 seed Kelsey Phillips of Minnetonka, 6-1, 6-4. Loftus had won her first match 6-3, 6-0.

Stewartville freshman Chloe Regal lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to No. 2 seed Sarah Shahbaz of Minnetonka.

Lourdes riding high

Lourdes junior Ryann Witter is still in the running for a state Class A title in singles, the action at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, Witter easily won both of her matches, 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-3.

The Lourdes’ doubles team of sophomores Taylor Elliott and Elyse Palen — seeded first— also won both of their first two matches, They won 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Eagles doubles teammates Caroline Daly and Erin Witter lost in the first round, falling 6-1, 6-2 to No. 4 seed Aditi Nadkarni and Witt Mehbod of Breck.

Semifinals are at 8 a.m. Friday in the Class A tournament, with finals and third place at 11:30 a.m.

CLASS AA

• At U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center

Singles

First round: Claire Loftus (Mayo) def. Carli Olsen (Orono) 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Shahbaz (Minnetonka) def. Chloe Regal (Stewartville) 6-0, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Kelsey Phillips (Minnetonka) def. Loftus (Mayo) 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

First round: Julia Baber/Paige Sargent (Century) def. Allyson Jay/Nana Vang (Blake) 6-4, 6-2. Quarterfinals: Baber/Sargent (Century) def. Emma Anderson/Mya Nelson (Elk River) 6-1, 6-0.

CLASS A

• At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center, Minneapolis

Singles

First round: Ana Medina (Lourdes) def. Mia Wenzel (Luverne) 6-0, 6-0; Ryann Witter (Lourdes) def. Leah Maddock (Osakis) 6-0, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Witter (Lourdes) def. Jaelyn Haler (St. James) 6-0, 6-3; Ancele Dolensek (Minnehaha Academy) def. Medina (Lourdes) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

First round: Taylor Elliott/Elyse Palen (Lourdes) def. Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson (Crookston) 6-0, 6-0; Aditi Nadkarni/Witt Mehbod (Breck) def. Caroline Daly/Erin Witter (Lourdes) 6-1, 6-2. Quarterfinals: Elliott/Palen (Lourdes) def. Courtney Eppen/Josie Schmidt (Belle Plaine) 6-3, 6-2.