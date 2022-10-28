Back-to-back: Lake City girls and Cotter's Semling defend Section 1A titles

ROCHESTER — As Olivia Yotter laid in bed Wednesday night, she did her best to prepare for the difficult hills the Section 1A championship at Northern Hills Golf Course offers.

It's something that would give the average person nightmares, but not the fierce eighth-grader.

"I just like to imagine the course," Yotter said. "Just to prepare myself for the hills that I'm eventually going to have to go over."

It did the trick on Thursday with the eighth-grader finishing runner-up for the second consecutive season and with teammate Jacey Majerus not too far behind at third, the Tigers captured their second straight Section 1A team title with 61 points.

Lourdes finished second (90 points) and will head back to state for the 25th time in program history and first since 2014. Chatfield finished third for the third straight season with 100 points, followed by Winona Cotter (103).

Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling defended her individual title with a time of 19 minutes and 7.3 seconds, finishing 40 seconds better than Yotter (19:47.40).

As for LC, it is the program's 21st state appearance. It placed eighth a season ago.

With all of their top runners returning from that team, the Tigers had high expectations for themselves, but this group is something else according to their lone senior Majerus.

"Our teamwork is great," Majerus said. "Our team is so close. I mean, it's my favorite team-wise by far."

Lake City’s Olivia Yotter hugs teammate Jacey Majerus during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Majerus, meanwhile, ran into the history books herself, becoming the fifth Section 1A girls runner to qualify for an incredible six state meets. She placed third (19:58.01).

"I couldn't imagine anything close to this," Majures said of her prep career. "It's great."

For the second consecutive season, she will be there with her team.

Her and Yotter were great, leading the pack of runners for the first two miles, before Semling made her move, zooming past Yotter, who was grinding it through after a fast start.

"I probably started out too quick," Yotter said. "I was focused on getting out ahead of everyone else, I didn't want to get stuck in that first corner. Then after the second mile, I was having trouble breathing. I had to battle through."

Semling had little trouble.

She was smooth in what turned out to be a dominating victory for the second consecutive season on the difficult course.

"I'm kicking more for state," the Cotter sophomore said. "I just decided I would run the first few miles at a moderate pace and just kind of stay with the leader. Then at mile two, pick it up and run hard."

Soon, Semling found herself all alone.

She will be joined at state again by teammate Hazel Freyre, who placed fifth (20:14).

"We will do our best to represent Cotter," Semling said.

Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Semling finished with a time of 19:07.03 setting a new personal record. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Other state qualifiers included Chatfield eighth-grader Lexi Kivimagi (fourth, 20:01.84), her teammate and senior Aletta Strande (seventh, 20:19.19), Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland senior McKenna Hendrickson (eighth, 20:24.50) and Pine Island freshman Alivia Levi (ninth, 20:41.81).

Meanwhile, for the Tigers, sophomore Peyton Meincke finished 10th (20:51.96) to give LC three runners in the top 10. Eighth-grader Eden Olson finished 19th with a personal best time 21:23.32, while junior Natalie Gates placed 31st (21:53.15) to round out an efficient day for the Tigers.

"This year just felt so much better," Yotter said. "The weather was so much better, our whole team has gotten a lot better. We all ran great today."

Next up, the Class A state meet Nov. 4 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.

Lourdes heading back to state

The plan for Anna Peikert was simple: Stick with Lake City and do whatever possible to help Lourdes make it back to state.

"I was just trying to help the team to a good spot," Peikert said. "I was going to try and stick with Lake City."

She crossed off both Thursday.

Peikert hung with the likes of Yotter, Majerus and Meincke, before placing sixth with a time of 20:18.72. She was one of three Eagles to finish in the top 12, joining eighth-grader Olivia Timbers (11th, 20:53.46) and Abi Oxentenko (12th, 20:58.93).

Junior Mariah Brooks finished 23rd (21:36.60) and senior Greta Dieck placed 38th (22:18.11) to round out the top-five for an Eagles team that Peikert admitted was feeling confident after a good second-place showing at the Hiawatha Valley League championships.

"We definitely felt confident coming into today after conferences," Peikert said.

Now, the Eagles are hoping that confidence translates to the Class A state meet.

Lourdes huddles before the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1A CROSS COUNTRY

(At Northern Hills Golf Course)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lake City 61, 2. Lourdes 90, 3. Chatfield 100, 4. Winona Cotter 103, 5. Pine Island 136, 6. RAACHE 157, 7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 241, 8. Goodhue 253, 9. Lyle/Austin Pacelli 299, 10. St. Charles 309, 11. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 314, 13. Wabasha-Kellogg 362, 14. La Crescent-Hokah 366, 15. Kingsland 378, 16. Hayfield 386, 17. Blooming Prairie 388, 18. Schaeffer Academy 412, 19. Medford 515.

