SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Bain is Grand Meadow's next head football coach

Josh Bain, a 2007 Grand Meadow graduate and former football standout, has been named the school's next head football coach.

100821-gm-southland-fb-6712.jpg
Grand Meadow head coach Gary Sloan talks to his players before a District 9-South game against Southland on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Adams.
Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 22, 2021 09:39 PM
Share

Grand Meadow football has turned to a familiar face in replacing legendary coach Gary Sloan.

Josh Bain is the choice. The 32-year-old Bain both played for and worked under Sloan, the last six years as his defensive coordinator.

“He was kind of our choice all along,” said Sloan, who remains as Grand Meadow’s athletic director. “He is a tough, hard-nosed guy who also relates well with the kids.”

Also Read
jea 2411 Vikings vs Seattle
Pro
Vikings’ Andre Patterson glad to be back after COVID-19 ‘hit me pretty good’
Since the start of November, the Vikings have put 34 players on a COVID-19 list. That’s 23 off the 53-man roster, nine from the practice squad two off injured reserve.
January 05, 2022 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
Pro
Kirk Cousins off COVID list, wants to remain with Vikings ‘rest of my career’
Cousins, 33, was back at the TCO Performance Center for practice on a limited basis after testing positive last Friday and missing Minnesota’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday
January 05, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
010522.S.STP.SHIPLEY.jpeg
Pro
John Shipley: Klint Kubiak another bad match for Vikings’ Mike Zimmer
For whatever reason, the Vikings head coach and young offensive coordinator just don’t seem to be on the same page
January 04, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press

In replacing Sloan, Bain is taking over for one of the most successful football coaches ever in southeastern Minnesota. Grand Meadow’s football coach since 1993, Sloan finished with a gaudy 230-84 record and won four straight state championships starting in 2013.

After graduating from Grand Meadow in 2007 where he was a football star, Bain then went on to play college football at Hamline University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bain is now a physical education and health teacher at Grand Meadow. He says he’s excited about this new coaching opportunity and is ready to put to use what he gleaned from Sloan.

“I am pretty confident in all that I learned from Gary over the years,” Bain said. “What I really appreciated about him was his coaching style. It was about more than football with Gary. It was about teaching life skills and showing these boys how to become men. Football is just a game. But winning games can go well with all that you are teaching these kids.”

Grand Meadow is coming off another sterling season in which it finished 8-2. The Superlarks’ season ended with a loss in the Section One semifinals, where it was upset by eventual state champion LeRoy-Ostrander.

Related Topics: GRAND MEADOWFOOTBALL
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports