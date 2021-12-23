Bain is Grand Meadow's next head football coach

Grand Meadow football has turned to a familiar face in replacing legendary coach Gary Sloan.

Josh Bain is the choice. The 32-year-old Bain both played for and worked under Sloan, the last six years as his defensive coordinator.

“He was kind of our choice all along,” said Sloan, who remains as Grand Meadow’s athletic director. “He is a tough, hard-nosed guy who also relates well with the kids.”

In replacing Sloan, Bain is taking over for one of the most successful football coaches ever in southeastern Minnesota. Grand Meadow’s football coach since 1993, Sloan finished with a gaudy 230-84 record and won four straight state championships starting in 2013.

After graduating from Grand Meadow in 2007 where he was a football star, Bain then went on to play college football at Hamline University.

Bain is now a physical education and health teacher at Grand Meadow. He says he’s excited about this new coaching opportunity and is ready to put to use what he gleaned from Sloan.

“I am pretty confident in all that I learned from Gary over the years,” Bain said. “What I really appreciated about him was his coaching style. It was about more than football with Gary. It was about teaching life skills and showing these boys how to become men. Football is just a game. But winning games can go well with all that you are teaching these kids.”

Grand Meadow is coming off another sterling season in which it finished 8-2. The Superlarks’ season ended with a loss in the Section One semifinals, where it was upset by eventual state champion LeRoy-Ostrander.