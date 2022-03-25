Balanced Hayfield returns to Class A state championship game

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hayfield is going back to the Class A state championship game.

The Vikings, the top tournament seed and ranked No. 1 in the state, deposed of No. 4 seed Cherry 72-61 on Friday in the state semifinals at at Williams Arena.

Hayfield (31-2) will have a shot at defending its state title when it plays for the Class A championship at 11 a.m. Saturday, also a Williams Arena.

The Vikings have excelled at shooting 3-pointers during their banner 2021-22 boys basketball season, but they are a long way from being a one dimensional team.

Hayfield's offensive balance and flexibility was on full display the semifinals. The Vikings have made more than 300 3-pointers this season, but they only needed to hit four to defeat Cherry 72-61.

"We knew we had the size advantage," Hayfield coach Chris Pack said.

Cherry's tallest starter was 6-foot-2 sophomore Isaac Asuma, a first-team All-State selection. Asuma, who has already scored more than 2,000 career points, was outstanding as he scored 36 points. But Hayfield dominated on the inside and shut down Cherry's role players.

The Vikings had four players score between 15 and 19 points. Ethan Pack led the way with 19, 6-1 forward Eathan Fritcher had 18, 6-2 guard Isaact Matti had 16 and 6-4 sophomore Zander Jacobson added 15 points.

Fritcher pulled down 12 rebounds and Jacobson added eight as Hayfield controlled the boards 30-21.

While Ausma was pouring in 36 points, no other Cherry (27-5) player had more than 11.

The Vikings overcame an 18-11 deficit in the first half and by surging in the final four minutes of the first half. Hayfield closed the first half on 8-0 run for a 32-26 lead at the break and started the second half by scoring the first six points to quickly open a 38-26 lead. Cherry stayed in the game, but never was closer than seven the rest of the way.

Up next: Hayfield advances to the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Williams arena against the New Life Academy and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa winner.

