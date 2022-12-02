Barnesville, turnovers end Chatfield's dream of back-to-back state football titles

This story will be updated later this afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — It will register that Barnesville beat No. 1-ranked and state-defending champion Chatfield 35-20 in the Class AA Prep Bowl on Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But the truth is, Chatfield went a long way toward beating itself.

The Gophers turned the ball over a game-costing five times, four of them interceptions on long pass attempts by star quarterback Sam Backer. Chatfield also fumbled once and lost it. Three of those Chatfield give-aways led directly to Barnesville touchdowns.

And the Trojans? They never turned the ball over once and now end their season 13-0 and as the state’s Class AA champion.

Chatfield’s loss was its first in 26 games.

