SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Barnesville, turnovers end Chatfield's dream of back-to-back state football titles

No. 1-ranked Chatfield turned the ball over five times and lost 35-20 to Barnesville in the Class AA Prep Bowl.

Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) tries to run the ball in for a 2-point conversion during the state Class AA football championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 02, 2022 03:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This story will be updated later this afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — It will register that Barnesville beat No. 1-ranked and state-defending champion Chatfield 35-20 in the Class AA Prep Bowl on Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But the truth is, Chatfield went a long way toward beating itself.

The Gophers turned the ball over a game-costing five times, four of them interceptions on long pass attempts by star quarterback Sam Backer. Chatfield also fumbled once and lost it. Three of those Chatfield give-aways led directly to Barnesville touchdowns.

Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Prep
Photos: Chatfield, Barnesville State Class AA Football Championship on Dec. 2, 2022
Barnesville defeated Chatfield 35-20 in the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
December 02, 2022 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

And the Trojans? They never turned the ball over once and now end their season 13-0 and as the state’s Class AA champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield’s loss was its first in 26 games.

Related Topics: FOOTBALLCHATFIELD2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Section 1A Gymnastics
Prep
Gymnastics '22-'23: Ten Southeast Minnesota gymnasts to watch this season
Once again, there are plenty of talented gymnasts in the area. But this year the pool of talent seems deeper than in year's past.
December 02, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1AA Gymnastics Meet
Prep
Gymnastics '22-'23: Mayo, Century and JM excited for another year of growth in new facility
The Spartans, Panthers and Rockets are all enjoying the new gymnastics space at Friedell Middle School and are ready for another season of improvement.
December 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Spring Grove Football
Prep
Determined Spring Grove has willed its way to state football title game
After finishing 3-5 last season, the Spring Grove football team went to work like never before. Now, the Lions find themselves playing for a state championship.
December 02, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
December 01, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports