Barnesville, turnovers end Chatfield's dream of back-to-back state football titles
No. 1-ranked Chatfield turned the ball over five times and lost 35-20 to Barnesville in the Class AA Prep Bowl.
This story will be updated later this afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS — It will register that Barnesville beat No. 1-ranked and state-defending champion Chatfield 35-20 in the Class AA Prep Bowl on Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But the truth is, Chatfield went a long way toward beating itself.
The Gophers turned the ball over a game-costing five times, four of them interceptions on long pass attempts by star quarterback Sam Backer. Chatfield also fumbled once and lost it. Three of those Chatfield give-aways led directly to Barnesville touchdowns.
And the Trojans? They never turned the ball over once and now end their season 13-0 and as the state’s Class AA champion.
Chatfield’s loss was its first in 26 games.