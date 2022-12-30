Baseball is No. 1, but basketball a close second for Century's Ohm

ROCHESTER — Baseball might be the first love for Ryan Ohm when it comes to sports, but he really enjoys playing basketball, too.

Ohm is a future college baseball player who is also in his third season as the starting point guard for the Century boys basketball team.

The senior helped Century get off to a 3-2 start heading into the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Thursday and Friday in Rochester.

“I feel pretty good about this team because we have a lot of chemistry,” Ohm said. “We’re all friends and we hang out. It’s different this year than year’s past because we all kind of have a connection.”

Ohm also had a great connection at home when it came to sports. His father, Joe Ohm, is a former head coach boys basketball coach in Rochester and Century’s current assistant coach. Joe also coached Ryan in youth baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s always been my role model and he’s taught me everything about baseball and basketball,” Ryan Ohm said. “It’s been fun growing up and him always being my coach, too.”

Ryan might also get his love for baseball from his father. Joe Ohm played college baseball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He was then drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round and played two years of minor-league baseball in 1998-99.

The younger Ohm, like his father, is a right-handed pitcher. He will start his college baseball career at Iowa Central Community College, a scholarship junior college. But he greatly enjoys being a multi-sport athlete.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement there (in baseball), so I decided that’s what I want to do in college,” Ohm said. “But I love playing basketball and it’s fun to not just play one sport the year around and hang out with another group of guys.”

It doesn’t matter what sport Ohm is playing, he is very competitive. He admits the bigger the game, the more he wants to succeed and win.

“He loves to compete at everything he does and has a fire inside to do the best that he can and to bring out the best in his teammates,” Century boys basketball coach Jacob Vetter said.

The previous two seasons, Ohm wasn’t counted on as much to be a scorer. But now he is being tasked with producing more on offense while still handling the duties of a point guard. He also believes he is in a better position to dole out advice to the younger players.

“Now after having two years of playing varsity, I understand more about what we’re trying to do and I’m more vocal this year and I can be a bigger leader and direct the offense,” Ohm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s really kind of stepped up into a leadership and scoring role for the team this year,” Vetter said.

Ohm is a well-rounded scorer on offense. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he has the ability to score on the inside. His outside shooting has also improved since a year ago. Through the first five games, Ohm is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

“Definitely as a senior, I’m more confident out there,” Ohm said. “Now I know I have to be a bigger part on the scoring end for the team.”

He wants to be more than just a scorer, however, and takes a lot of pride in playing defense. Ohm usually draws the assignment of defending the top guard on the opposing team.

“He does a little bit of everything for us,” Vetter said. “He does a great job of controlling our offense and setting the tone for us on the offensive and defensive end.”

And if the Panthers ever need a player to fire a pass the length of the court, Ohm is a good bet to be selected for the task.