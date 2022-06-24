Baseball more than just winning for Sperry: 'I had the time of my life'

Family and friends. For Lourdes senior Joe Sperry, that’s what made the 2022 high school baseball season special.

Sperry has worked hard for all he has accomplished since he first started playing for the Eagles. And he admits he did it as much for his teammates as he did for himself.

But what the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Sperry was able to accomplish on the diamond this spring was special. He helped Lourdes win a Section 1AA title and place third in the state in Class AA. For his stellar play as a pitcher and hitter, Sperry has been named the Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year.

“It was an absolutely incredible season,” Sperry said. “We won a lot of games, but it’s not all about that. Even if we didn’t win the section title, we wouldn’t see it as a failure. Because that’s not what baseball’s about. It’s about being brothers and it’s about life.”

Sperry said the Eagles went through a lot of adversity, so the key was to band together and play as many games as possible.

“I had the time of my life and I know the other guys feel the same,” he said.

A big family moment for Sperry came right after winning the Section 1AA championship against Plainview-Elgin-Millville and earning a state tournament berth.

“When we won the section title, I ran to my grandma,” Sperry said. “I recently lost my grandpa and it’s been hard on our family. But just having that special moment with my grandma and my family — because I know they wanted it just as bad as I did — that was a special moment for me.”

Lourdes coach Dave Jenson also had Sperry sign the game ball for his family.

Joe Sperry

“I thought that was cool,” Sperry said.

It was falling to P-E-M in the section title game last spring that motivated Sperry and his teammates during the 2022 season.

“We knew how bad it felt and we didn’t want to feel that way again,” Sperry said. “We took that as motivation into the season. We kind of took it game by game and didn’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Sperry was voted team captain along with Sam Schneider for their senior season and they took the responsibility to heart.

Jenson said Sperry has a strong work ethic and while he held players accountable, he was also determined to help others reach their goals.

“While he was far and away our best player, he was committed to helping everyone on the team get better,” Jenson said.

“I think they all saw how hard I worked and they wanted to work even harder,” Sperry said. “Because they didn’t want to fall behind. We all strive for each other and care for each other because we’ve been playing together for such a long time.”

Clutch in the big games

Sperry rose to the occasion in the biggest games of the season. He pitched four innings of scoreless relief to lead Lourdes past P-E-M 3-2 in nine innings in the Section 1AA title game.

In the Class AA state quarterfinals, he earned his 10th win of the season. He allowed two runs in 5 ⅔ innings, hit an RBI triple and then snapped a 2-2 tie with a three-run double during a 7-3 win over Wadena-Deer Creek.

Finally in the Class AA third-place game, Sperry hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs as Lourdes rallied past St. Agnes 11-9 to earn a state trophy.

“Training in the winter, a big thing for me was just breathing and meditating and just thinking about those big moments, which is what made me be so successful,” Sperry said. “I strive to be in those situations. I want the ball in my hands when we’re in a big spot. I was ready for it no matter what and I wanted to go get it for them (his teammates).”

Sperry was stellar both on the mound (10-1, 0.84 ERA) and at the plate (.487 average, eight doubles, eight home runs, 39 RBIs).

He helped the Eagles win 20 games in back-to-back seasons, and was named Class AA All-State both years. This year he was also the Section 1AA Player of the Year.

“For everyone we played, to have him circled as the guy in the lineup, and for him to still put up the numbers he did, it was kind of an amazing year,” Jenson said.

Sperry will start his college baseball career at a Division I junior college, the University of South Carolina Lancaster. He was originally being recruited as a hitter, but with his standout pitching season this year, he will now be given the opportunity to be a two-way player.

“Right now I really love being a pitcher,” Sperry said. “I love having control over the game. But whatever works out best for me, I’m going to be happy with, whether it’s hitting or pitching.”

On the mound he throws a fastball — which has been timed at 89 miles per hour — a slider and a changeup.

He plans on training with former Rochester Century and professional pitcher Mitch Brown again this summer and hopes to improve the velocity on his fastball. Sperry is going to take a bit of a break from games this summer, but expects to play some amateur games with the Rochester Royals and maybe some American Legion contests with the Rochester Eagles.