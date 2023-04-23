Baseball results for April 22, 2023

Mayo 4, Edina 2

ROCHESTER — Kasey Carlson turned in strong seven strong innings of pitching in guiding Mayo to a 4-2 non-conference win over Edina at Massey Field.

Carlson allowed five hits and one walk while striking out a dazzling 13.

“Kasey Carlson was dialed in,” Mayo coach Tom Senne said. “His changeup was filthy. He set the tone for our team. Fantastic performance.”

The Spartans also got some well-distributed hitting. Mason Leimbek and Spencer Kober each had two hits, including a double by Leimbek. Kober also stole two bases. Ian Regal doubled and drove in a run and Carson Beavers drove in a run.

“Up and down the lineup we hit the ball,” Senne said. “We put the ball in play and made it tough on them on the base paths.”

Mayo is 3-1 overall.

Edina#100#010#0#—#2#5#2

Mayo#210#100#x#—#4#6#1

Edina: No stats submitted.

Mayo: Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Carson Beavers 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Spencer Kober 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 SB; Alex Sadowy 1 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K.

Cannon Falls 7-7, Lourdes 4-6

CANNON FALLS — Cannon Falls took both ends of a doubleheader from Lourdes, winning 7-4 and 7-6 in the Hiawatha Valley League five-inning contests.

Cannon Falls moved to 3-1 in the HVL and 6-1 overall.

The Bombers allowed just five hits in the first game. Offensively, Jack Meyers, Jon Banks and Aaron Melhouse each had two hits apiece. Meyers had a pair of doubles and Melhouse also doubled.

Nobody had more than one hit in Game 1 for Lourdes.

In Game 2, Ari Wells paced Cannon Falls by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tyler Johnston added two hits, including a double.

Aidan Jahns had two hits for Lourdes and Nick Bowron homered.

Cannon Falls 7, Lourdes 4

(First game)

Lourdes#000#31#—#4#5#5

Cannon Falls#033#1#—#7#9#1

Lourdes: Griffin Thompson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Cole Smitgh 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Aidan Jahns 1-for-3; Eli Haight 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Isaac Wenszell 1-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Aidan Jahns (LP) 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Tyler Johnston 1-for-3; Ari Wells 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Jon Banks 2-for-3; Aaron Melhouse 2-for-2, 1 2B; Nick Barrett 1-for-2, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Jack Meyers 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Jadan Winchell 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

Cannon Falls 7, Lourdes 6

(Second game)

Cannon Falls#304#00#—#7#8#1

Lourdes#230#01#—#6#6#1

Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Jadan Winchell 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Tyler Johnston 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Ari Wells 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Isaac Fehling 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Ari Wells (SV) 1.67 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; TJ Grimes(WP) 3.33 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.

Lourdes: Aidan Jahns 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Isaac Wenszell 1-for-3; Ben Reiland 1-for-3; Nick Bowron 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Jack Roe 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ben Reiland 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

