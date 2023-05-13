Baseball results for Friday, May 12, 2023

Mayo 3, Coon Rapids 1

COON RAPIDS — Kasey Carlson showed poise in a big spot here Friday night, pitching out of jams and helping Rochester Mayo win its 11th game of the season.

Carlson's strong 6 2/3-innings performance helped Mayo hold off Coon Rapids for a 3-1 non-conference baseball victory. He allowed just six singles, surrendered one walk and struck out nine batters.

"Kasey Carlson looked good, back in the saddle tonight," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "He got out of runners-in-scoring-position jams in the second, third, and sixth. He was very good for us tonight and a big part of why we won."

Mayo managed six hits Friday night, including two by Sam Hruska, the No. 9 hitter in Mayo's batting order. He had a double and drove in all three of the Spartans' runs. He had an RBI double in the second inning and hit a two-strike single in the top of the seventh to drive in two more runs.

"We struggled to give Kasey run support and didn't execute a lot of baseball plays, but our guys fought through and found a way to win," Senne said. "We continue to see production from all over our lineup."

The Spartans, who are 8-2 in Big Nine Conference play, are 11-3 overall. They are idle until a 5:30 p.m. game at Mankato East on Tuesday.

Mayo#001#000#2#—#3#6#1

Coon Rapids#000#001#0#—#1#6#0

Mayo: Liam Dahl 1-for-3; Sam Hruska 2-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Mason Leimbek 0-for-2; Ian Regal 0-for-3; Reid McGovern -for- 2 R; Carson Beavers 0-for-3; Daniel Cranston -for- 1 R; Chase Gasner 1-for-2; Spencer Kober 0-for-2; Ethan LaBrash 1-for-2; Alex Sadowy 1-for-3. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (W) 6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K; Chase Gasner (S) .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Coon Rapids: Jayden Kopp 1-for-3; Zach Novak 2-for-3 1 SB; Danny Scheller 1-for-1, 1 R, 1 SB; Tommy Dutton 1-for-2; Sammy Lee 1-for-2 1 RBI. Pitchers: Jacob Mattick 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Danny Scheller (L) 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

NON-CONFERENCE