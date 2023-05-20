99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball results for Friday, May 19, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:48 PM

Lourdes 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2

PLAINVIEW — Lourdes scored four runs in the top of the seventh to snap a tie and went on to defeat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6-2 in non-conference play.

Lourdes was held to five hits, but the Eagles took advantage of six P-E-M errors.

Patrick Streefland earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Lourdes 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
Lourdes#000#101#4#—#6#5#2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#120#010#0#—#4#13#6
Lourdes: Pitchers: Patrick Streefland (WP) 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Pitchers: Jameson Brinkman (LP) 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K.

Burnsville 11, John Marshall 3

BURNSVILLE — Eli Keirstead went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Burnsville topped John Marshall 11-3 in non-conference play.

Burnsville was limited to seven hits, but it took advantage of seven walks and five JM errors.

Aaron Terpstra went 2-for-3 with a run for the Rockets, who had seven hits.

JM (5-12) will wrap up play in the regular season with a doubleheader at Century at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Burnsville 11, John Marshall 3
John Marshall#000#300#0#—#3#7#5
Burnsville#254#000#x#—#11#6#1
John Marshall: Aaron Terpstra 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Mason Konz (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Garrett Hermanson 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Ethan Loos 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Burnsville: Eli Keirstead 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Will Heger (WP) 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Elijah Lindsey (Sv) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

