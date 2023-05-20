Baseball results for Friday, May 19, 2023

Lourdes 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2

PLAINVIEW — Lourdes scored four runs in the top of the seventh to snap a tie and went on to defeat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6-2 in non-conference play.

Lourdes was held to five hits, but the Eagles took advantage of six P-E-M errors.

Patrick Streefland earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Lourdes#000#101#4#—#6#5#2

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#120#010#0#—#4#13#6

Lourdes: Pitchers: Patrick Streefland (WP) 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Pitchers: Jameson Brinkman (LP) 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K.

Burnsville 11, John Marshall 3

BURNSVILLE — Eli Keirstead went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Burnsville topped John Marshall 11-3 in non-conference play.

Burnsville was limited to seven hits, but it took advantage of seven walks and five JM errors.

Aaron Terpstra went 2-for-3 with a run for the Rockets, who had seven hits.

JM (5-12) will wrap up play in the regular season with a doubleheader at Century at 4 p.m. on Monday.