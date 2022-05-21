Baseball results for Friday, May 20, 2022

Century 8, Northfield 2

Rochester Century is heating up at the right time.

The Panthers used two big innings to blow out Big Nine Conference rival Northfield 8-2 on Friday at Mayo Field in a non-conference game.

Century improves to 10-6 overall with its fifth consecutive victory; it is 8-2 in conference play.

Northfield drops to 4-7 in the Big Nine and 4-13 overall.

Century trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, then Jack Eustice sparked the Panthers’ rally with two outs, getting a base hit to right field. After Ben Johnson walked, Ryan Ohm followed with an RBI single and Josh Fletcher drilled a two-run base hit.

“It was four quality at-bats in a row,” Panthers coach Todd Stellmaker said. “We're going to need at-bats like that if we want to make a run in the section. Josh's at-bat was a pure hustle play as he hit a grounder to deep short and he was able to beat out the throw, which got us two runs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Century then erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to seal the victory.

Matt Haun earned the win to improve to 3-0 on the mound. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs in four innings of work, while recording two strikeouts.

“He does a great job of pitching to the strike zone and making good pitches,” Stellmaker said. “He doesn't overpower hitters but he really has command when he's on the hill. He trusts the defense behind him and allows them to make plays.”

Century hosts Eden Prairie, the No. 6-ranked team in Class AAAA, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field.

Century 8, Northfield 2

Northfield#001#010#0#—#2#7#1

Century#003#050#x#—#8#9#1

Northfield: no stats submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century: Ben Johnson 2 R, 1 SB; Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 2-for-3, 1 SB; Harrison Esau 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Milene 1-for-3, 1 SB; Ryan Ohm 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jack Eustice 1-for-2, 1 R; Matt Haun 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers : Michael Rand 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Matt Haun (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Owen Kelly 1 IP, 1 K.

Three Rivers Conference

Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1

Lewiston-Altura#000#100#0#—#1

Caledonia#222#012#0#—#9

Lewiston-Altura: Kyle Fredrickson 1-for-3, 1 R; Caleb Mueller 1-for-4. Pitchers: Nolan Oslie 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Eli Jensen 3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Caledonia: Brady Augedahl 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Gabe Morey 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Thane Meiners 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Kyle Bechtel 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Brady Augedahl 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Thane Meiners 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

Chatfield 11, Dover-Eyota 5

(Game 1)

Dover-Eyota#010#040#0#—#5#8#4

Chatfield#230#312##—#11#13#2

Dover-Eyota: Gavin Gust HR, 2 RBI; K. Behnken HR, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Christian Huffman LP 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Chatfield: Carter Daniels 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 R, 1 RBI; Caden Nolte 2-for-4, 4 RBI; Connor Jax 2-for-4. Pitchers: Caden Nolte WP 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.