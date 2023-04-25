Baseball results for Monday, April 24, 2023

John Marshall 3, Albert Lea 0

ALBERT LEA — Aaron Terpstra came within one out of a no-hitter as John Marshall blanked Albert Lea 3-0 in Big Nine Conference play.

Terpstra threw 6 2/3 no-hit innings before allowing a double in the bottom of the seventh inning. The junior finished with nine strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

"He wasn't overpowering but he had good stuff," JM coach Tyler Zemla said.

Mark Muenkel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rockets.

JM is now 3-4, 3-3 in the Big Nine. Terpstra has all three wins for the Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM will host Mankato East at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

John Marshall 3, Albert Lea 0

John Marshall#010#020#0#—#3#7#0

Albert Lea#000#000#0#—#0#1#0

John Marshall: Justin Jarland 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Mark Muenkel 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 SB. Pitcher: Aaron Terpstra (WP) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.

Albert Lea: Pitchers: Logan Davis (LP) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Jacob Skinness 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Mayo 14, Red Wing 1

ROCHESTER — Ian Regal went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs and he also earned the win on the mound as Mayo rolled past Red Wing 14-1 in five innings in Big Nine Conference play.

Regal hit a two-run homer in the first and Mayo then scored eight times in the second. On the mound, the lefty threw the first four innings and he allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out four.

"Ian Regal and Grant Woodcock were practically lights out on the mound," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "We are getting a lot of mileage out of our pitchers. We are able to mix and match a lot of guys on the mound and they are having a lot of success."

Sam Hruska was 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Spartans while Mason Leimbek went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Liam Dahl was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

"We are starting to get in a groove at the plate, up and down the lineup," Senne said. "Guys are starting to see the ball well and are making good hard contact."

Mayo (6-1, 4-1 Big Nine) plays at John Marshall at 5 p.m. Thursday at John Adams Middle School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 14, Red Wing 1

Red Wing#001#00#—#1#2#3

Mayo#283#1x#—#14#14#0

Red Wing:Juju Koehler 1-for-2; Reid Hartmann 1 R; Abe Reinitz 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Jack Lundgren (L) 1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Konnor Kelly 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Will Hanisch 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Mayo: Liam Dahl 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 1-for-1, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Mason Leimbek 3-for-3, 1 2B, 3 R; Ian Regal 3-for-3, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Carson Beavers 1 RBI, 1 R; Chase Gasner 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Spencer Kober 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Ethan LaBrash 1-for-4, 1 R; Alex Sadowy 1-for-2, 1 R; Michael Johnson 1-for-1. Pitchers: Ian Regal (WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Grant Woodcock 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Pine Island 2

Pine Island#002#000#0#—#2#4#4

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#101#031#x#—#6#5#2

Pine Island: Nick Bauer 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 SB; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Nick Bauer (LP) 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; Alex Knox 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Ivan Loy 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Hudson Ohm 1-for-3; Ben Helfer 1-for-3 ,1 RBI; Jack Krier 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Hunter Streit 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitcher: Preston Ohm (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.

NON-CONFERENCE

Southland 11, Goodhue 0

Southland#102#404#—#11

Goodhue#000#000#—#0

Southland: Gavin Nelsen 3 R; Tyson Stevens 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Travis Kirtz 3-for-4, 5 RBI. Pitchers: Riley Jax (WP) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Goodhue: Marcus Young 1-for-2; Caleb Kurtti 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ethan Strickland (LP) 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.

Chatfield 8, Lake City 5

Lake City#130#100#0#—#5#5#1

Chatfield#530#000##—#8#9#3

Lake City: Asher Bee 2-for-4, 3 R; Riley Forbes 2-for-4, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Ethen Brunkow (LP) 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Aaron Lou 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Chatfield: Luke Carrier 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Carter Daniels 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 4 SB; Jacob Erickson 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Caden Boyum 2-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Sulley Ferguson (WP) 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K; Caden Boyum (Sv) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Notes: Chatfield moves to 6-1 overall.