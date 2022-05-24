SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Baseball results for Monday, May 23, 2022

By Staff reports
May 23, 2022 08:38 PM
Stewartville 9, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Eston Paulson allowed one earned run on three hits over the first six innings as Stewartville powered past John Marshall 9-1 in non-conference play on Monday.

Paulson struck out 12 and walked just one.

Owen Sikkink, Riley Eickhart and Ty Morgan all hit solo home runs for Stewartville and Sikkink also smacked a triple.

Nolan Wayne was 1-for-1 and drove in the lone run for JM (4-14) while Garrett Hermanson tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Stewartville#211#500#0#—#9#8#0
John Marshall#001#000#0#—#1#4#3
Stewartville: Parker Klavetter 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Owen Sikkink 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Riley Eickhart 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ty Morgan 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Eston Paulson (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Alexander Train 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
John Marshall: Ryan Hus 1-for-1; Cayden Cherevko 1-for-3; Aiden Smoley 1-for-2, 1 SB; Nolan Wayne 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 2 K; Garrett Hermanson 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
