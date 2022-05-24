Baseball results for Monday, May 23, 2022

Stewartville 9, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Eston Paulson allowed one earned run on three hits over the first six innings as Stewartville powered past John Marshall 9-1 in non-conference play on Monday.

Paulson struck out 12 and walked just one.

Owen Sikkink, Riley Eickhart and Ty Morgan all hit solo home runs for Stewartville and Sikkink also smacked a triple.

Nolan Wayne was 1-for-1 and drove in the lone run for JM (4-14) while Garrett Hermanson tossed three scoreless innings of relief.