Baseball results for Monday, May 23, 2022
Stewartville 9, John Marshall 1
ROCHESTER — Eston Paulson allowed one earned run on three hits over the first six innings as Stewartville powered past John Marshall 9-1 in non-conference play on Monday.
Paulson struck out 12 and walked just one.
Owen Sikkink, Riley Eickhart and Ty Morgan all hit solo home runs for Stewartville and Sikkink also smacked a triple.
Nolan Wayne was 1-for-1 and drove in the lone run for JM (4-14) while Garrett Hermanson tossed three scoreless innings of relief.
Stewartville#211#500#0#—#9#8#0
John Marshall#001#000#0#—#1#4#3
Stewartville: Parker Klavetter 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Owen Sikkink 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Riley Eickhart 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ty Morgan 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Eston Paulson (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Alexander Train 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
John Marshall: Ryan Hus 1-for-1; Cayden Cherevko 1-for-3; Aiden Smoley 1-for-2, 1 SB; Nolan Wayne 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 2 K; Garrett Hermanson 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.