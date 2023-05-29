99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball results for Monday, May 29, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:38 PM

This article will be updated as other section results are reported.

Mayo 12, John Marshall 8

ROCHESTER — No. 1 seed Mayo collected 12 hits and outscored No. 6 John Marshall 12-8 in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Aiden Smoley hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run fourth inning as John Marshall took a 7-4 lead. But the Spartans bounced back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good at 9-7.

"They came ready to play and battled throughout the whole game," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "Our players did a nice job not getting down when JM took the lead in the fourth inning."

Mason Leimbek went 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and four runs scored for Mayo. Ethan LaBrash went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Spartans while Liam Dahl and Spencer Kober both had two hits and two RBIs and Carson Beavers had two hits and two runs scored.

"Lots of good at-bats from our guys," Senne said.

Mayo also received some strong relief pitching from Zach Condon and Alex Sadowy.

Nolan Wayne went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for JM while Adam Hegrenes, Cayden Cherevko and Ben Satre were also all 2-for-4.

Mayo (17-4) will host No. 4 Owatonna at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dale Massey Field. Owatonna lost its first-round game. JM will play at No. 5 Century at 5 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.

Mayo 12, John Marshall 8
John Marshall#002#510#0#—#8#11#2
Mayo#310#521#x#—#12#13#3
No. 6 John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Mason Konz 1 R; Ethan Loos 1-for-2; Cayden Cherevko 2-for-4, 2 R; Ben Satre 2-for-4, 1 2B; Aiden Smoley 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Aaron Terpstra 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Nolan Wayne 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegerness (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Gavin Konz 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
No. 1 Mayo: Landry Schneider 1 R; Liam Dahl 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Mason Leimbek 4-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 1 RBI, 2 R; Carson Beavers 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R; Connor Dahl 1 R; Chase Gasner 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Spencer Kober 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Ethan LaBrash 2-for-2, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Zach Condon (W) 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Alex Sadowy 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Lakeville South 2, Century 1

LAKEVILLE — Century was limited to two hits and No. 2 seed Lakeville South scored the game's final two runs to slip past the fifth-seeded Panthers 2-1 in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Century took a 1-0 in the top of the third when Jack Eustice walked and Owen Kelly hit an RBI double.

Lakeville South countered with two runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead. The second run scored on a squeeze bunt.

Ryan Ohm threw a complete game for Century and only threw 76 pitches in six innings. He allowed five hits, two walks, two earned runs and struck out six.

"He gave us exactly what we needed to win, we just couldn't get it going at the plate after the third inning," Century coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We didn't have a base hit after the third inning."

Century was strong defensively as the Panthers did not commit and error.

Defensively we were really good," Stellmaker said. "Our guys made some really good plays in the field behind Ryan."

Century (7-12) will host No. 6 John Marshall in an elimination game on Wednesday in the six-team section. Lakeville South (13-8) will host first-round winner Farmington, the No. 3 seed, on Wednesday.

Lakeville South 2, Century 1
Century#001#000#0#—#1#2#0
Lakeville South#002#000#x#—#2#5#1
No. 5 Century: Peyton Milene 1-for-3; Jack Eustice 1 R; Owen Kelly 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (LP) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
No. 2 Lakeville South: No stats provided.

