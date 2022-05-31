Baseball results for Monday, May 30 2022

Farmington 8, John Marshall 4

FARMINGTON — Sixth-seeded John Marshall built a 4-2 lead after after two innings before No. 1 Farmington scored the final six runs of the game to post an 8-4 victory in the opening round of Section 1AAAA play on Monday.

Nolan Satre and Jacob Schmidt both had a pair of hits for JM.

Kyle Hrncir and Connor Weed both drove in two runs for Farmington, the defending Class AAAA state champion, while Zach Dohrmann struck out 14 and allowed one earned run over the first six innings for the win.

Two Farmington pitchers combined to record 17 of their 21 outs by strikeout.

JM (5-16) will play at No. 5 Owatonna at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game in the six-team section. Farmington (18-3) will host one-loss Century at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

