Baseball results for Monday, May 9, 2022

Blaine 9, Century 4

BLAINE — Blaine used a pair of big innings to defeat Century 9-4 in non-conference play on Monday.

Blaine (9-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth as it took advantage of some walks and three Century errors.

The visiting Panthers had 12 hits, but were held in check until scoring three runs in the seventh. Ryan Ohm was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ben Johnson went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Harrison Esau and Jack Eustice each had a pair of hits. Both of Esau's hits were doubles.

The loss drops Century to 5-5.

"We're going to need to keep swinging good bats this week as we have three really important section games against Mayo and JM," Century coach Todd Stellmaker said.

The Panthers play Mayo at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field.

Century#001#000#3#—#4#12#3

Blaine#005#400#x#—#9#8#1

Century: Ben Johnson 3-for-4, 1RBI; Harrison Esau 2-for-3, 2 2B; Ryan Ohm 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Jack Eustice 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Matt Haun 1-for-4; Owen Kelly 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Josh Fletcher (LP) 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Blake Baudoin 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Jack Eustice 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Blaine: No stats provided.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Triton 2, Winona Cotter 0

Cotter#000#000#0#—#0#5#2

Triton#001#001##—#2#5#2

Winona Cotter: Matthew Schleich 1 SB; Vonya Schultz 1-for-3; Brenin Speltz 1-for-3. Pitcher: Vonya Schultz 7 (LP) IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Triton: Weston Thomas 1-for-3; Braxton Munnikhuysen 1-for-2 ,1 RBI; Matt Roussopoulos 1-for-3, 1 R; Francis Price 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Boe Munnikhuysen 1-for-3. Pitcher: Bronson Freerksen (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

NON-CONFERENCE