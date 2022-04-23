SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

Baseball results for Saturday, April 23, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 23, 2022 04:49 PM
Northfield 9, John Marshall 6

NORTHFIELD — Northfield scored four runs in the bottom of the first and held on for a 9-6 victory over John Marshall in Big Nine Conference baseball on Saturday.

Nolan Stepka drove in two runs for the Raiders (2-3), who had just seven hits, but took advantage of four JM errors.

Nolan Thompson allowed one earned run on three hits in four innings of relief to earn the win for Northfield.

Cayden Cherevko and Aidens Smoley were both 3-for-4 for JM and Smoley drove in two runs and Cherevko had one RBI. Xavier Flatt went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The loss drops the Rockets to 1-5.

John Marshall#122#000#1#—#66#11#4
Northfield#400#113#x#—#9#7#2
John Marshall: Xavier Flatt 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Cayden Cherevko 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Aidens Smoley 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 5 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Garrett Hermanson 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Northfield: Nolan Thompson 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Adam Wiese 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 RBI; Cole don Rataj 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Nolan Stepka 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Tate Journell 1-for-2, 2 R. Pitchers: Spencer Mellgren 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Nolan Thompson (WP) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lake City 3, Pine Island 2, 8 innings
First game
Pine Island#000#002#00#—#2#5#2
Lake City#200#000#01#—#3#3#3
Pine Island: Sam Olson 1-for-3; Isaac Dale 1-for-3; Johnny Bauer 3-for-4, 2 2B. Pitchers: Matt Horkey 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Carl Schutz (LP) 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
Lake City: Jon Harvey 2-for-3, 1 R; Max Balow 1-for-3. Pitchers: Jon Harvey 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Johan Zorn (WP) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Notes: Lake City's Johan Zorn scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning to score the winning run. The game featured strong pitching performances for Lake City's Jon Harvey and Pine Islands Matthew Horkey.

Lake City 5, Pine Island 3
Second game
Lake City#400#100#0#—#5#6#4
Pine Island#000#010#2#—#3#6#2
Lake City: Grant Asfahl 2-for-3 ,1 R; Owen Meyers 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Dylan Rumley 1-for-4, 1 2B; Riley Forbes 1-for-3; Johan Zorn 1-for-3. Pitchers: Karch Hegge (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Johan Zorn 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 1-for-4; Carl Schutz 2-for-4, 1 2B; Matt Horkey 1-for-2, 2 R; Riley Kuehl 1-for-4; Johnny Bauer 1-for-4, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Sam Olson 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Luke Sems (LP) 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

