99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball results Saturday, June 3, 2023: Century eliminated in Section 1AAAA play; Byron, L/P move to title games

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 4:36 PM

Farmington 5, Century 3

DUNDAS — No. 3 seed Farmington eliminated Century 5-3 in the elimination bracket semifinals in Section 1AAAA play.

Sawyer Hoffman earned the win as he limited Century to four hits over the first 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs, just one after Century took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

Hoffman was also 3-for-3 at the plate. Dillon Carlson went 2-for-4 and his two-run single in the fourth gave Farmington a 3-2 lead.

Peyton Milene went 2-for-3 and his RBI single in the sixth pulled Century within 5-3. Jerry Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Ryan Ohm allowed four earned runs on eight hits over the first five innings to suffer the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century finishes the season 8-12. Farmington (13-10) was set to play No. 1 Mayo in the elimination final later on Saturday with the winner advancing to Tuesday's title game against Lakeville South, the lone unbeaten team in section play.

Farmington 5, Century 3
Century#020#001#0#—#3#4#0
Farmington#001#211#x#—#5#11#0
No. 5 Century: Peyton Milene 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle -for- 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (LP) 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Jack Eustice 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
No. 3 Farmington: Dillon Carlson 2-for-4 2 RBI; Sawyer Hoffman 3-for-3 2 R; Luke Walton 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Kellin Rasmussen 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Sawyer Hoffman (WP) 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Cyrus Elrod (Sv) 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Byron 3, Northfield 1

RED WING — Quinten Holmes tossed a five-hitter to pitch No. 3 seed Byron past No. 1 Northfield 3-1 and into the Section 1AAA championship game.

The right-handed Holmes needed just 85 pitches to throw his complete-game victory.

Byron trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning before the Bears scored three runs. A walk started the rally and then Byron had five consecutive hits to push across three runs.

Byron (16-5) now advances to the section title game on Wednesday in Red Wing. The Bears will face the Northfield and No. 7 Winona winner and just need one victory to earn a state berth.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 5, Southand 4

AUSTIN — No. 1 Lyle/Austin Pacelli had to overcome a 4-0 deficit after a half an inning to slip past No. 2 Southand 5-4 in the Section 1A winner's bracket final.

The Rebels took a 4-0 lead in the first when Jack Bruggeman hit a three-run triple and Easton Meyer added an RBI single off starting pitcher Isaac Nelsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle/Pacelli (21-1) then scored the game's final five runs. Jake Truckenmiller and Logyn Brooks hit RBI doubles in the first and second innings to pull the Athletics within 4-3.

L/P then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trey Anderson, who finished 2-for-3, tied the game with an RBI single. Landon Meyer then drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Hunter VaDeer earned the win in relief for L/P. He threw five shutout innings and struck out 12.

Southland (16-3) then defeated No. 3 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 8-3 in the elimination bracket final. Southland and L/P will meet in the section title game on Tuesday. L/P needs just one win to win the section championship and Southland needs two.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_2471.jpeg
Prep
Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin has taken the leap to track stardom
June 03, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Section 1 baseball pairings and results
June 03, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Condon and Daniel Cranston.jpg
Prep
Mayo rally falls short in Section 1AAAA baseball winner's bracket final
June 03, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Austin map.png
Local
Man found with gunshot wound in Austin
June 03, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA baseball Final Four on June 3, 2023
June 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Prep
No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah baseball plates four, rides senior captain Eli McCool to title game
June 03, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
State softball seedings released: St. Charles, Winona each given two seeds; Randolph top seed in Class A
June 03, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten