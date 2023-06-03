Baseball results Saturday, June 3, 2023: Century eliminated in Section 1AAAA play; Byron, L/P move to title games

Farmington 5, Century 3

DUNDAS — No. 3 seed Farmington eliminated Century 5-3 in the elimination bracket semifinals in Section 1AAAA play.

Sawyer Hoffman earned the win as he limited Century to four hits over the first 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs, just one after Century took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

Hoffman was also 3-for-3 at the plate. Dillon Carlson went 2-for-4 and his two-run single in the fourth gave Farmington a 3-2 lead.

Peyton Milene went 2-for-3 and his RBI single in the sixth pulled Century within 5-3. Jerry Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Ryan Ohm allowed four earned runs on eight hits over the first five innings to suffer the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century finishes the season 8-12. Farmington (13-10) was set to play No. 1 Mayo in the elimination final later on Saturday with the winner advancing to Tuesday's title game against Lakeville South, the lone unbeaten team in section play.

Farmington 5, Century 3

Century#020#001#0#—#3#4#0

Farmington#001#211#x#—#5#11#0

No. 5 Century: Peyton Milene 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle -for- 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (LP) 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Jack Eustice 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

No. 3 Farmington: Dillon Carlson 2-for-4 2 RBI; Sawyer Hoffman 3-for-3 2 R; Luke Walton 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Kellin Rasmussen 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Sawyer Hoffman (WP) 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Cyrus Elrod (Sv) 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Byron 3, Northfield 1

RED WING — Quinten Holmes tossed a five-hitter to pitch No. 3 seed Byron past No. 1 Northfield 3-1 and into the Section 1AAA championship game.

The right-handed Holmes needed just 85 pitches to throw his complete-game victory.

Byron trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning before the Bears scored three runs. A walk started the rally and then Byron had five consecutive hits to push across three runs.

Byron (16-5) now advances to the section title game on Wednesday in Red Wing. The Bears will face the Northfield and No. 7 Winona winner and just need one victory to earn a state berth.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 5, Southand 4

AUSTIN — No. 1 Lyle/Austin Pacelli had to overcome a 4-0 deficit after a half an inning to slip past No. 2 Southand 5-4 in the Section 1A winner's bracket final.

The Rebels took a 4-0 lead in the first when Jack Bruggeman hit a three-run triple and Easton Meyer added an RBI single off starting pitcher Isaac Nelsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle/Pacelli (21-1) then scored the game's final five runs. Jake Truckenmiller and Logyn Brooks hit RBI doubles in the first and second innings to pull the Athletics within 4-3.

L/P then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trey Anderson, who finished 2-for-3, tied the game with an RBI single. Landon Meyer then drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Hunter VaDeer earned the win in relief for L/P. He threw five shutout innings and struck out 12.

Southland (16-3) then defeated No. 3 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 8-3 in the elimination bracket final. Southland and L/P will meet in the section title game on Tuesday. L/P needs just one win to win the section championship and Southland needs two.

Farmington closes out 5-3 win over Century in Section 1AAAA baseball elimination game. Century finishes season 8-13. pic.twitter.com/hvxiREXwVD — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) June 3, 2023