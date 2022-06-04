SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baseball results for Saturday, June 4, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 04, 2022 06:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SECTION 1A

AUSTIN — Defending Class A state champion Hayfield is heading back to the Section 1A title game.

Easton Fritcher and Karver Heydt combined on a two-hit shutout as top-seeded Hayfield defeated No. 2 Lyle/Pacelli 8-0 in the winner bracket final. Hayfield is now just a win away from a state berth.

Fritcher pitched the first four innings and he gave up one hit and struck out eight. Heydt allowed one hit over the final three innings to earn the save. Heydt and Isaac Watson were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Hayfield will play in the section championship game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverland Community College in Austin.

ADVERTISEMENT

WINNER BRACKET FINAL

Hayfield 8, Lyle/Pacelli 0
Lyle/Pacelli#000#000#0#—#0#2#1
Hayfield#102#041#x#—#8#10#1
Lyle/Pacelli: Landon Meyer 1-for-3; Hunter VaDeer 1-for-3. Pitchers: Mac Nelson (LP) 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; J.Klingfus 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Hayfield: Easton Fritcher 2 R, 2 SB; Nolan Klocke 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Karver Heydt 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Isaac Watson 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Kobe Foster 2-for-3, 1 R; Ethan Pack 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Aidan Nelson 1 RBI; Zander Jacobson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Eric Bermea 1-for-3. Pitchers: Easton Fritcher (WP) 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Karver Heydt (Sv) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

SECTION 1AA

LOSER-OUT SEMIFINALS

Pine Island 9, Chatfield 7
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Dale 1-for-4, 1 R; Matt Horkey 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Riley Kuehl 1-for-3; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3, 2 R; Johnny Bauer 1-for-1, 4 RBI; Nick Thein 1 R. Pitchers: Johnny Bauer 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K; Matt Horkey (WP) 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K.
Chatfield: Nathan Allen 1 R; Luke Carrier 2-for-4, 1 R; Connor Jax 2-for-5, 1 R; Carter Daniels 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Drew Schindler 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jack Dornack 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ryan Nosbisch 1-for-1, 1 R; Drew O’Connor 1-for-4; Westlin Nolte1 R. Pitchers: Caden Nolte 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K; Luke Carrier (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K.

LOSER-OUT FINAL

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Pine Island 3
Pine Island#100#110#0#—#3#5#1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#003#201#x#—#6#10#1
Pine Island: Brandon Week 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Luke Sems 1-for-2; Matt Horkey 1 RBI; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3; Johnny Bauer 1-for-3, 2 R. Pitchers: Carl Schutz 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K; Matt Horkey (LP) 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Baden Fenton 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Jason Feils 2-for-4, 1 R; Matthew Keller 2-for-4, 2 R; Peyton Schumacher 1 R; Connor McGuire 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Johhny Evers 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jameson Brinkman 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Braxton Tlougan 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Reeve 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K; Jameson Brinkman (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K; Baden Fenton 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Jason Feils (Sv) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Notes: P-E-M (17-8) advances to the Section 1AA title game against Lourdes at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field. Lourdes needs one win to advance to state, P-E-M needs two wins.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Rochester Raiders place fourth at state in adapted softball
A scoreboard of softball games.
June 04, 2022 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, June 4, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
June 04, 2022 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, June 4, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
June 04, 2022 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AAA track and field championships
Prep
Section 1AAA boys track notebook: Century's Comfere qualifies for state in three events in first year
Comfere won the 100-meter dash and continues to impress his counterparts. Yet, he wasn't the only one who had a good day. John Marshall's Michael Nicometo won the 200, Mayo's Yaih Marial won the high jump and many more qualified for next week's state meet.
June 04, 2022 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten