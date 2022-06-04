Baseball results for Saturday, June 4, 2022

SECTION 1A

AUSTIN — Defending Class A state champion Hayfield is heading back to the Section 1A title game.

Easton Fritcher and Karver Heydt combined on a two-hit shutout as top-seeded Hayfield defeated No. 2 Lyle/Pacelli 8-0 in the winner bracket final. Hayfield is now just a win away from a state berth.

Fritcher pitched the first four innings and he gave up one hit and struck out eight. Heydt allowed one hit over the final three innings to earn the save. Heydt and Isaac Watson were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Hayfield will play in the section championship game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Riverland Community College in Austin.

WINNER BRACKET FINAL

Hayfield 8, Lyle/Pacelli 0

Lyle/Pacelli#000#000#0#—#0#2#1

Hayfield#102#041#x#—#8#10#1

Lyle/Pacelli: Landon Meyer 1-for-3; Hunter VaDeer 1-for-3. Pitchers: Mac Nelson (LP) 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; J.Klingfus 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Hayfield: Easton Fritcher 2 R, 2 SB; Nolan Klocke 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Karver Heydt 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Isaac Watson 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Kobe Foster 2-for-3, 1 R; Ethan Pack 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Aidan Nelson 1 RBI; Zander Jacobson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Eric Bermea 1-for-3. Pitchers: Easton Fritcher (WP) 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Karver Heydt (Sv) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

SECTION 1AA

LOSER-OUT SEMIFINALS

Pine Island 9, Chatfield 7

Pine Island: Nick Bauer 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Dale 1-for-4, 1 R; Matt Horkey 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Riley Kuehl 1-for-3; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3, 2 R; Johnny Bauer 1-for-1, 4 RBI; Nick Thein 1 R. Pitchers: Johnny Bauer 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K; Matt Horkey (WP) 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K.

Chatfield: Nathan Allen 1 R; Luke Carrier 2-for-4, 1 R; Connor Jax 2-for-5, 1 R; Carter Daniels 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Drew Schindler 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jack Dornack 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ryan Nosbisch 1-for-1, 1 R; Drew O’Connor 1-for-4; Westlin Nolte1 R. Pitchers: Caden Nolte 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K; Luke Carrier (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K.

LOSER-OUT FINAL

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Pine Island 3

Pine Island#100#110#0#—#3#5#1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#003#201#x#—#6#10#1

Pine Island: Brandon Week 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Luke Sems 1-for-2; Matt Horkey 1 RBI; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3; Johnny Bauer 1-for-3, 2 R. Pitchers: Carl Schutz 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K; Matt Horkey (LP) 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Baden Fenton 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Jason Feils 2-for-4, 1 R; Matthew Keller 2-for-4, 2 R; Peyton Schumacher 1 R; Connor McGuire 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Johhny Evers 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jameson Brinkman 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Braxton Tlougan 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Reeve 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K; Jameson Brinkman (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K; Baden Fenton 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Jason Feils (Sv) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Notes: P-E-M (17-8) advances to the Section 1AA title game against Lourdes at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field. Lourdes needs one win to advance to state, P-E-M needs two wins.