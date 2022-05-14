SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Baseball results for Saturday, May 14, 2022

By Staff reports
May 14, 2022 03:50 PM
Mayo 14, Burnsville 2

Mayo collected 13 hits and scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to topple Burnsville 14-2 in five innings in non-conference play on Saturday.

Chase Gasner and Mason Leimbek were both 3-for-3 while Sam Hruska went 3-for-4. Gasner hit a solo home run, his second straight game with a homer, and Leimbek had two RBIs and scored two runs. Hruska hit a double and drove in a run.

Gasner also pitched three scoreless innings and allowed two hits to earn the win.

Ian Regal went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while Kyle Prindle was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

"We played one of our best all around games today," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "The guys played hard. Swung the bats well and made plays. I am happy with the direction we are going, but the guys still continue to push to be better."

Mayo (11-6) hosts Mankato East at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field.

Burnsville #000#20#—#2#5#1
Mayo#310#(10)x#—#14#13#0
Burnsville: Meuser 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Dawson 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Hackman 1-for-1; Seiber 1-for-3. Pitchers: Isebrams (LP) 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Hackman 0 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Giese 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Mayo: Chase Gasner 3-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Carson Beavers 1 R; Spencer Kober 1 R; Mason Leimbek 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Payton Kor 1 RBI; Sam Hruska 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ian Regal 2-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; James Colletti 1 RBI; Liam Dahl 1 RBI, 1 R; Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Jackson Lesmeister 2 R. Pitchers: Chase Gasner (WP) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Sam Hruska (Sv) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

NON-CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 13, Spring Grove 3
Spring Grove#012#000#—#3#5#2
Rushford-Peterson#031#153#—#13#6
Spring Grove: Caleb Griffin 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nate Solberg 1-for-2, 1 R; Brandon Jahnke 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Ezra Griffin 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Ty Cleven (LP) 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 4 K; J.Vostven 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.
Rushford-Peterson: Logan Skalet 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 R; Thomas Ekern 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Alex Ronnenberg 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Andrew Wilkemeyer 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Justin Ruberg (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.
Notes: R-P improves to 8-6. Spring Grove drops to 9-5.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
