Sports | Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, May 21, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 21, 2022 04:05 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6, Lake City 4, 10 inn.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#200#020#000#2##—#6#11#3
Lake City#001#003#000#0##—#4#7#1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Baden Fenton 2-for-6, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Jason Feils 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Matthew Keller 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Johhny Evers 2-for-5 1 R; Jameston Brinkman 1-for-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Carson Reeve 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 K; Jason Feils (WP) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Lake City: Owen Meyers 1-for-5 1 RBI; Johan Zorn 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Max Balow 2-for-4 1 SB. Pitchers: Karch Hegge 6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Johan Zorn (LP) 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB; Max Balow 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
