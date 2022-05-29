Baseball results for Saturday, May 28, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
Lourdes 10, Pine Island 0, 5 innings
No. 1 seed Lourdes roared to a five-inning 10-0 Subsection 1AA West semifinal win over Pine Island, riding a combined three-hitter from pitchers Braden Mlenar, Gannon Fix and Joey Sperry.
Lourdes moved to 15-4 and will play Cannon Falls in the subsection final at 3 p.m. Monday in Cannon Falls.
The Eagles (15-4 overall) totaled seven hits. Nick Browron and Sperry had two apiece.
Lourdes scored four runs in the first inning and six in the second.
Lourdes 10, Pine Island 0
Pine Island#000#00#—#0#3#3
Lourdes#460#00#—#10#7#1
No. 4 Pine Island: Brandon Week 1-for-1; Isaac Dale 1-for-2, 1 2B; Matt Horkey 1-for-2. Pitchers: Ivan Loy (LP) 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Alex Knox 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
No. 1 Lourdes: Carter Wenszell 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Sam Schneider 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Nick Bowron 2-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Joe Sperry 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Brendan Davick 1-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Braden Mlenar 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Gannon Fix 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Joe Sperry (WP) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
ADVERTISEMENT
SUBSECTION 1AA WEST SEMIFINALS
Cannon Falls 5, Dover-Eyota 1
Dover-Eyota#000#010#0#—#1#5#4
Cannon Falls#011#021#x#—#5#7#3
No. 3 Dover-Eyota: Landon Lehnertz 1-for-3; Gavin Gust 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Karsen Behnken 2-for-3; Maverick Sobczak 1-for-4. Pitchers: Levi Williams (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
No. 2 Cannon Falls: Will Johnson 1-for-1; Tyler Johnston 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Aaron Melhouse 1 RBI; Jonny Monson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Preston Carlisle 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Beau Zimmerman 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Elliott Nelson 2-for-3. Pitchers: Jonny Monson (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K.