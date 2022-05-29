Baseball results for Saturday, May 28, 2022

Lourdes 10, Pine Island 0, 5 innings

No. 1 seed Lourdes roared to a five-inning 10-0 Subsection 1AA West semifinal win over Pine Island, riding a combined three-hitter from pitchers Braden Mlenar, Gannon Fix and Joey Sperry.

Lourdes moved to 15-4 and will play Cannon Falls in the subsection final at 3 p.m. Monday in Cannon Falls.

The Eagles (15-4 overall) totaled seven hits. Nick Browron and Sperry had two apiece.

Lourdes scored four runs in the first inning and six in the second.

Pine Island#000#00#—#0#3#3

Lourdes#460#00#—#10#7#1

No. 4 Pine Island: Brandon Week 1-for-1; Isaac Dale 1-for-2, 1 2B; Matt Horkey 1-for-2. Pitchers: Ivan Loy (LP) 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Alex Knox 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

No. 1 Lourdes: Carter Wenszell 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Sam Schneider 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Nick Bowron 2-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Joe Sperry 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Brendan Davick 1-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Braden Mlenar 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Gannon Fix 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Joe Sperry (WP) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

SUBSECTION 1AA WEST SEMIFINALS