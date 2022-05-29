SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baseball results for Saturday, May 28, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 28, 2022 08:07 PM
Lourdes 10, Pine Island 0, 5 innings

No. 1 seed Lourdes roared to a five-inning 10-0 Subsection 1AA West semifinal win over Pine Island, riding a combined three-hitter from pitchers Braden Mlenar, Gannon Fix and Joey Sperry.

Lourdes moved to 15-4 and will play Cannon Falls in the subsection final at 3 p.m. Monday in Cannon Falls.

The Eagles (15-4 overall) totaled seven hits. Nick Browron and Sperry had two apiece.

Lourdes scored four runs in the first inning and six in the second.

Lourdes 10, Pine Island 0
Pine Island#000#00#—#0#3#3
Lourdes#460#00#—#10#7#1
No. 4 Pine Island: Brandon Week 1-for-1; Isaac Dale 1-for-2, 1 2B; Matt Horkey 1-for-2. Pitchers: Ivan Loy (LP) 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Alex Knox 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
No. 1 Lourdes: Carter Wenszell 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Sam Schneider 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Nick Bowron 2-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Joe Sperry 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Brendan Davick 1-for-2, 1 2B. Pitchers: Braden Mlenar 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Gannon Fix 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Joe Sperry (WP) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

SUBSECTION 1AA WEST SEMIFINALS

Cannon Falls 5, Dover-Eyota 1
Dover-Eyota#000#010#0#—#1#5#4
Cannon Falls#011#021#x#—#5#7#3
No. 3 Dover-Eyota: Landon Lehnertz 1-for-3; Gavin Gust 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Karsen Behnken 2-for-3; Maverick Sobczak 1-for-4. Pitchers: Levi Williams (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
No. 2 Cannon Falls: Will Johnson 1-for-1; Tyler Johnston 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Aaron Melhouse 1 RBI; Jonny Monson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Preston Carlisle 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Beau Zimmerman 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Elliott Nelson 2-for-3. Pitchers: Jonny Monson (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
