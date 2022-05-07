SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Baseball results for Saturday, May 7, 2022

By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 07, 2022 04:39 PM
Stillwater 11, Mayo 6

Stillwater scored 10 runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Mayo 11-6 at Mayo Field in non-conference baseball play on Saturday.

"We needed to make plays to minimize the damage but didn't," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "Very uncharacteristic of our team. The guys were able to move past it and play hard throughout the rest of the game."

Sam Hruska went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for Mayo. Chase Gasner and Mason Leimbek both had two hits and three RBIs and Kyle Prindle was also 2-for-3.

"We were down to our last strike in the fifth inning before pushing a couple runs across the plate," Senne said. "We found out that are players have fight in them. We will bounce back from this. Stillwater is a very good baseball team."

Mayo (9-4) will face Century at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field.

Stillwater 11, Mayo 6
Stillwater#0(10)1#000#0#—#11#11#1
Mayo#100#040#1#—#6#9#7
Stillwater: No stats provided.
Mayo: Chase Gasner 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Mason Leimbek 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 3-for-3, 2 R; Jacob Brown 1 R; Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 R; Jonah Alleckso 1 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carslon 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Zach Condon 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Josh Auger (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 5, Triton 0
Triton#000#000#0#—#0#3#0
Hayfield#102#200#x#—#5#9#1
Triton: Weston Thomas 1-for-3; Zak Bodenstab 1-for-1; Tyler Gnagy 1-for-3. Pitchers: Braxton Munnikhuysen (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Zach Bodenstab 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Hayfield: Easton Fritcher 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nolan Klocke 1-for-3, 1 R; Karver Heydt 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Watson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Kobe Foster 1-for-2, 1 R; Ethan Pack 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Aidan Nelson 1-for-3 1 R; Zander Jacobson 1-for-3. Pitchers: Isaac Watson (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Notes: Hayfield is 9-2, 7-1 in the Gopher Conference.

