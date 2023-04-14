Baseball results for Thursday, April 13, 2023
A scoreboard of baseball games.
Owatonna 12, John Marshall 2 (5)
OWATONNA — Owatonna scored in four of the five innings and jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two.
Drew Kretlow led the Huskies, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI. Mitch Seykora picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings.
Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3, while Nolan Wayne had an RBI double for the Rockets.
John Marshall#000#02X#X#—#2#5#3
Owatonna#320#52X#X#—#12#9#0
John Marshall: Gavin Konz 1-for-2 1 R; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3; Nolan Wayne 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 3.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Garrett Hermanson 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Owatonna: Tayte Berg 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Teagun Ahrens 1-for-4 2 R; Briley Highfield 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Drew Kretlow 3-for-3, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 1 R; Mitch Seykora 1-for-1 1 R. Pitchers: Mitch Seykora (WP) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
