Baseball results for Thursday, April 13, 2023

Owatonna 12, John Marshall 2 (5)

OWATONNA — Owatonna scored in four of the five innings and jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two.

Drew Kretlow led the Huskies, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI. Mitch Seykora picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings.

Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3, while Nolan Wayne had an RBI double for the Rockets.