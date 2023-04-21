99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball results for Thursday, April 20, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:31 PM

Mayo 10, Winona 7

ROCHESTER — Carson Beavers went 3-for-4 with a triple, solo home run and two RBIs as Mayo outscored Winona 10-7 in Big Nine Conference play.

Winona was the home team, but the game was played at Dale Massey Field because of field conditions in Winona.

Mayo finished with 14 hits. Mason Leimbek went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Alex Sadowy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Sam Hruska was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Ethan LaBrash drove in two runs.

"Leimbek and Beavers were very sturdy contact-balance hitters today and it paid off," Mayo coach Tom Senne said.

Mayo committed seven errors on defense and all seven Winona runs were unearned. Zach Condon allowed three hits over the first six innings for the win. He allowed seven unearned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Defensively, we made far too many mistakes that cost us a lot of runs and our pitchers had to throw way more pitches than necessary,"Senne said. "We really have not played close to a complete game this year. "

Mayo (4-1, 3-1 Big Nine) will host Edina at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field.

Mayo 10, Winona 7
Mayo#400#110#4#—#10#14#7
Winona#000#401#2#—#7#5#2
Mayo: Liam Dahl 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Sam Hruska 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R; Reid McGovern 1 R; Carson Beavers 3-for-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Chase Gasner 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Spencer Kober 1 R; Ethan LaBrash 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Alex Sadowy 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Zach Condon (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Sam Hruska 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Winona: Treven Viestenz 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jake Larsen 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Carter Shields 2 R; Carson Jones 1 R; Payton Eastep 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ashten Vaughn 1 R; Reis Johnson 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Jones (LP) 6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Carter Shields 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Reis Johnson 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, April, 20, 2023
April 20, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Thursday, April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Studs, Struts & Stilettos
Community
Photos: Studs, Struts and Stilettos fashion exposé on April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
2021-03-10T212320Z_1420740002_RC2L8M9NG7Y3_RTRMADP_3_USA-BIOFUELS-EPA.JPG
Minnesota
Ag, biofuels and retail groups sue state over Minnesota's zero-emissions mandate
April 20, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
IMG_0087 (2).JPG
Minnesota
Small-scale producers share with Rep. Craig how crop insurance doesn't work for them
April 20, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
PROKOP.NA3HL.jpg
Sports
5 things to watch as division champion Austin Bruins open NAHL playoffs
April 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman