Baseball results for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Mayo 10, Winona 7

ROCHESTER — Carson Beavers went 3-for-4 with a triple, solo home run and two RBIs as Mayo outscored Winona 10-7 in Big Nine Conference play.

Winona was the home team, but the game was played at Dale Massey Field because of field conditions in Winona.

Mayo finished with 14 hits. Mason Leimbek went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Alex Sadowy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Sam Hruska was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Ethan LaBrash drove in two runs.

"Leimbek and Beavers were very sturdy contact-balance hitters today and it paid off," Mayo coach Tom Senne said.

Mayo committed seven errors on defense and all seven Winona runs were unearned. Zach Condon allowed three hits over the first six innings for the win. He allowed seven unearned runs.

"Defensively, we made far too many mistakes that cost us a lot of runs and our pitchers had to throw way more pitches than necessary,"Senne said. "We really have not played close to a complete game this year. "

Mayo (4-1, 3-1 Big Nine) will host Edina at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field.