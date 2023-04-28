99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Baseball results for Thursday, April 27, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:58 PM

Northfield 6, Century 3

ROCHESTER — One tough inning doomed Century as it fell 6-3 to Northfield in Big Nine Conference action at Mayo Field.

The Panthers allowed four runs in the fifth inning as it was hurt by a couple of errors.

Century didn’t get much offense except for from Jerry Fletcher. The junior was stellar, with three hits, including two doubles and a home run.

“Jerry is really seeing the ball well right now,” Century coach Todd Stellmaker said.

Northfield moved to 3-1 with the win. Century slipped to 1-3.

Northfield 6, Century 3
Northfield#001#041#0#—#6#5#1
Century#200#010#0#—#3#5#2
Northfield: Spencer Mellgren 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jake Eschen 2-for-4 2 R. Pitchers: Nolan Thompson 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K.
Century: Peyton Milene 1-for-3 1 R; Blake Baudoin 1-for-3; Jack Eustice 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Owen Kelly 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; George Boyce 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Austin 10, Albert Lea 0
Albert Lea#000#00#—#0#5#4
Austin#301#33#—#10#15#2
Albert Lea: Michael Olson 1-for-2; Jaxon Richards 1-for-2; Henry Kuiters 1-for-2. Pitchers: Henry Kuiters 2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Dakota Jahnke 1.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Lucas Ravenhorst 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Austin: Dakota Retterath 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Nick Robertson 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Peyton Ransom 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Isaac Osgood 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Isaac Stromlund 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Ethan Anderson 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Toby Hotlz 1-for-1 1 RBI; Samuel Winkels 2-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Nick Robertson 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 12, Medford 1
Medford#000#01#—#1#4#3
Hayfield#242#4x#—#12#13#4
Medford: Tate Hermes 2-for-3; Charlie Wendt 2-for-2. Pitchers: Wendt (LP) 3.1 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Jones 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Hayfield: Ethan Pack 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Cole Selk 0-for-2; Corbin Krueger 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 R; Aidan Nelson 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Isaac Nelson 0-for-4; Zander Jacobson 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 SB; Jack Thoe 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Eric Bermea 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Hunter Simonson 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Jack Thoe (WP) 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Aidan Nelson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

