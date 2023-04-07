Baseball results for Thursday, April 6, 2023
A scoreboard of baseball games.
John Marshall 10, Winona 0
ROCHESTER — Aaron Terpstra tossed a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as John Marshall blanked Winona 10-0 in five innings in Big Nine Conference play.
The game was the season opener for both teams.
Terpstra did not issue a walk in his pitching gem.
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Jarland had a big day at the plate for JM as he went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Ethan Loos, Mark Muenkel and Aiden Smoley all had one hit and one RBI for the Rockets.
John Marshall 10, Winona 0
Winona#000#00#—#0#3#4
John Marshall#200#62#—#10#7#0
Winona: Pitchers: Treven Viestenz (LP) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Carson Jones 1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Caleb Bauer 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
John Marshall: Justin Jarland 2-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 SB; Ethan Loos 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mark Muenkel 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Aiden Smoley 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Nolan Wayne 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitcher: Aaron Terpstra (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.
ADVERTISEMENT