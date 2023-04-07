Baseball results for Thursday, April 6, 2023

John Marshall 10, Winona 0

ROCHESTER — Aaron Terpstra tossed a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as John Marshall blanked Winona 10-0 in five innings in Big Nine Conference play.

The game was the season opener for both teams.

Terpstra did not issue a walk in his pitching gem.

Justin Jarland had a big day at the plate for JM as he went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Ethan Loos, Mark Muenkel and Aiden Smoley all had one hit and one RBI for the Rockets.

Winona#000#00#—#0#3#4

John Marshall#200#62#—#10#7#0

Winona: Pitchers: Treven Viestenz (LP) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Carson Jones 1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Caleb Bauer 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.