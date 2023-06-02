Baseball results for Thursday, June 1, 2023: Stewartville, Winona stay alive in Section 1AAA

Stewartville 8, Austin 6

STEWARTVILLE — Owen Sikkink hit a game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift No. 4 seed Stewartville past No. 5 Austin 8-6 in a Section 1AAA elimination game.

Sikkink's home run snapped a 6-6 tie. He finished 2-for-4 while A.J. Hebl went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Tigers.

Stewartville tied the game at 6-6 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nick Robertson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Packers.

The Tigers had beaten Austin 3-0 in the first round of section play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville will face No. 7 Winona (7-15) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Wing in the Section 1AAA Final Four. The winner of that game then faces the Northfield/Byron loser at 4 p.m. in the elimination bracket final. The elimination bracket final winner meets the Northfield/Byron winner in the section title game on June 6.

Stewartville 8, Austin 6

Austin#230#010#00#—#6#8#1

Stewartville#201#003#02#—#8#7#4

No. 5 Austin: Nick Robertson 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 1-for-5, 1 R; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-2, 1 R; Ethan Anderson 1-for-4, 1 R; Kody Blom 1-for-4; Isaiah Conway 2-for-4, 1 R. Pitchers: Peyton Ransom 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Nick Robertson (LP) 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

No. 4 Stewartville: Owen Sikkink 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Zach Schreiber 1-for-4, 1 R; Luke Hebl 1-for-3, 1 R; A.J. Hebl 3-for-4, 3 R. Pitchers: Titan Klunder 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Ty Brown (WP) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Winona 4, Red Wing 1

RED WING — No. 7 seed Winona pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth inning knock off No. 2 Red Wing 4-1 in a Section 1AAA elimination game.

Carson Jones pitched all eight innings for Winona to earn the win. He allowed just four hits, one earned run, struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Ethan Merchlewitz went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Winona.

Reid Hartman drove in a run in the seventh inning for Red Wing to tie the game at 1-1. Tyler Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for the Wingers.

Red Wing had defeated Winona 4-3 in the first round of section play.

Winona (7-15) faces Stewartville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Wing in the Section 1AAA Final Four in an elimination game. The winner plays again at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT