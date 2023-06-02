99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball results for Thursday, June 1, 2023: Stewartville, Winona stay alive in Section 1AAA

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 01, 2023 at 11:01 PM

Stewartville 8, Austin 6

STEWARTVILLE — Owen Sikkink hit a game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift No. 4 seed Stewartville past No. 5 Austin 8-6 in a Section 1AAA elimination game.

Sikkink's home run snapped a 6-6 tie. He finished 2-for-4 while A.J. Hebl went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Tigers.

Stewartville tied the game at 6-6 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nick Robertson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Packers.

The Tigers had beaten Austin 3-0 in the first round of section play.

Stewartville will face No. 7 Winona (7-15) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Wing in the Section 1AAA Final Four. The winner of that game then faces the Northfield/Byron loser at 4 p.m. in the elimination bracket final. The elimination bracket final winner meets the Northfield/Byron winner in the section title game on June 6.

Stewartville 8, Austin 6
Austin#230#010#00#—#6#8#1
Stewartville#201#003#02#—#8#7#4
No. 5 Austin: Nick Robertson 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 1-for-5, 1 R; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-2, 1 R; Ethan Anderson 1-for-4, 1 R; Kody Blom 1-for-4; Isaiah Conway 2-for-4, 1 R. Pitchers: Peyton Ransom 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Nick Robertson (LP) 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
No. 4 Stewartville: Owen Sikkink 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Zach Schreiber 1-for-4, 1 R; Luke Hebl 1-for-3, 1 R; A.J. Hebl 3-for-4, 3 R. Pitchers: Titan Klunder 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Ty Brown (WP) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Winona 4, Red Wing 1

RED WING — No. 7 seed Winona pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth inning knock off No. 2 Red Wing 4-1 in a Section 1AAA elimination game.

Carson Jones pitched all eight innings for Winona to earn the win. He allowed just four hits, one earned run, struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Ethan Merchlewitz went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Winona.

Reid Hartman drove in a run in the seventh inning for Red Wing to tie the game at 1-1. Tyler Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for the Wingers.

Red Wing had defeated Winona 4-3 in the first round of section play.

Winona (7-15) faces Stewartville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Wing in the Section 1AAA Final Four in an elimination game. The winner plays again at 4 p.m.

Winona 4, Red Wing 1
Winona#001#000#03#—#4#4#0
Red Wing#000#001#0#—#1#4#2
No. 7 Winona: Ethan Merchlewitz 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Treven Viestenz 1-for-3, 1 R; Jonathon Heftman 1 R; Tyler Kelner 1-for-4, 1 R; Ashten Vaughn 1 RBI. Pitchers: Carson Jones (WP) 8 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.
No. 2 Red Wing: Reid Hartmann 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Tyler Rodgers 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 R; Masen Fish 1-for-3. Pitchers: Will Jacobson (LP) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Abe Reinitz 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Tyson Friemel 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
