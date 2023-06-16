Baseball results for Thursday, June 15, 2023

Century 3, Byron 0

ROCHESTER — The Rochester A’s got exceptional pitching from the combination of Peyton Milene, Jerry Fletcher and Owen Kelly as they shut out Byron 3-0 in First District American Legion baseball.

Milene was overpowering as the starter. He went three innings and struck out eight while allowing just one hit and one walk. Fletcher pitched two innings and Kelly one. Fletcher struck out six in his short stint.

Kelly had another strong hitting game, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

“Our pitching and defense have been our strengths this year,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “In three league games we've only given up one run. We weren't overly impressive at the plate tonight, but we were able to get the key hits when we needed them.”

The A’s are 3-0 in First District play, 4-2 overall. Byron is 0-1.

Byron#000#000#0#—#0#3#1

Century#001#101#x#—#3#6#1

Byron: No stats provided.

Century: Peyton Milene 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Xavier Felder 1-for-3 1 RBI; Jack Eustice 1-for-4; Owen Kelly 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Hayden Binnicker 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mike Ruff -for- 1 R. Pitchers: Peyton Milene 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Jerry Fletcher (W) 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Owen Kelly (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.