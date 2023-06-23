Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, June 23

Baseball results for Thursday, June 22, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 12:24 PM

A's 10, Stewartville 5

STEWARTVILLE — The A’s Brady Buchmann got his first taste of Legion pitching and made the most out of it in a 10-5 win over Stewartville.

Buchmann threw four innings of shutout baseball, allowing six hits and no walks along the way.

“Brady Buchmann stepped in on the mound and threw a high percentage of strikes and let his defense work behind him,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said.

Buchmann’s strong work went nicely with an offense that produced 12 hits. Nicholas Rochelle had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Owen Kelly had two hits, both of them doubles, and scored twice. George Boyce was 2-for-3 with a double.

“This was a nice win for us,” Stellmaker said. “We had to rely on some players that don't have the experience at this level and they all stepped up and performed.”

The A's improve to 7-3 overall, 7-0 in First District league play. Stewartville falls to 2-3 in league play. Up next for the A's is a game at Faribault on Monday.

A's 10, Stewartville 5
A's#540#100#0#—#10#12#4
Stewartville#000#010#4#—#5#9#2
A's: Blake Baudoin 1-for-3, 2 R; Aiden Yochim 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Ove Herfendahl 1-for-1; Nicholas Rochelle 2-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Aiden Neshem 1-for-1, 1 2B; Owen Kelly 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R; George Boyce 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mike Ruff 1-for-3, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Brady Buchmann (W) 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Aiden Neshem 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Stewartville: No stats provided.

Pine Island 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

ZUMBROTA — Pine Island hung on to beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6-4 as Landon Lowrie and Alex Knox each smacked three hits.

Pine Island also got a strong pitching start from Ivan Loy. He went the first six innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out a superb 11.

Ben Helfer went 3-for-5 for Z-M.

Pine Island 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4
Pine Island#000#102#03#—#6#10#5
Zumbrota-Mazeppa#100#000#21#—#4#6#3
Pine Island: Alex Knox 3-for-4, 1 RBI; Landon Lowrie 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Brandon Week 1-for-5, 1 R; Nick Thein 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Bodi Horton 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Joey Grobe 1-for-4. Pitchers: Ivan Loy 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K; Bodi Horton (WP) 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Ben Helfer 3-for-5; Oliver Liffrig 1-for-4, 1 2B; Sam Knowlton 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Hunter Streit (LP) 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
