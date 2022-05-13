SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Baseball results for Thursday, May 13, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

By Staff reports
May 12, 2022 08:50 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12, Pine Island 5
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#003#031#5#—#12#10#2
Pine Island#202#100#0#—#5#6#6
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Matthew Keller 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Peyton Schumacher 2-for-4; Jameston Brinkman 2-for-3, 3 RBI.
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Matt Horkey 2-for-3, 2 R. Pitchers: Nick Bauer (LP) 6 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
