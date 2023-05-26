Baseball results for Thursday, May 25, 2023

John Marshall 12, Austin 8

AUSTIN — John Marshall scored eight runs in the third inning and went on to outscore Austin 12-8 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ethan Loos went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for JM while starting pitcher Adam Hegrenes was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Brayden Bishop went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored for the Packers while Ethan Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

The two teams combined to use seven pitchers in the game which was a tune-up prior to the start of section play.

JM (5-15, 5-12 Big Nine) is the No. 6 seed in Section 1AAAA and opens play against No. 1 Mayo at 1 p.m. on Monday. Austin (8-11, 7-9 Big Nine) is the No. 5 seed in Section 1AAA play at opens at No. 4 Stewartville at 1 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT