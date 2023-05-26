Baseball results for Thursday, May 25, 2023
A scoreboard of baseball games.
John Marshall 12, Austin 8
AUSTIN — John Marshall scored eight runs in the third inning and went on to outscore Austin 12-8 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Ethan Loos went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for JM while starting pitcher Adam Hegrenes was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Brayden Bishop went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored for the Packers while Ethan Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
The two teams combined to use seven pitchers in the game which was a tune-up prior to the start of section play.
JM (5-15, 5-12 Big Nine) is the No. 6 seed in Section 1AAAA and opens play against No. 1 Mayo at 1 p.m. on Monday. Austin (8-11, 7-9 Big Nine) is the No. 5 seed in Section 1AAA play at opens at No. 4 Stewartville at 1 p.m. Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
John Marshall 12, Austin 8
John Marshall#108#030#0#—#12#9#4
Austin#041#102#0#—#8#11#3
John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Ethan Loos 3-for-5, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Aaron Terpstra 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Mason Konz (WP) 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Ethan Loos 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Aiden Smoley 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Austin: Ethan Anderson 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Brayden Bishop 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Isaac Osgood (LP) 2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Isaiah Conway 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Kody Blom 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
ADVERTISEMENT