Baseball results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

John Marshall 7, Austin 3

ROCHESTER — Adam Hegrenes threw a six-hitter and allowed three runs, two earned, to pitch John Marshall past Austin 7-3.

Ethan Loos went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for JM and Nolan Wayne was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Dakota Retterath and Peyton Ransom were both 2-for-4 with a run scored for Austin.

The Rockets improve to 4-8, 4-7 in the Big Nine Conference and Austin falls to 3-6, 2-6 in the Big Nine.

Austin#010#010#1#—#3#6#2

John Marshall#102#112#x#—#7#8#2

Austin: Dakota Retterath 2-for-4, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Brayden Bishop 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Nick Robertson (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Sam Oelfke 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

John Marshall: Ethan Loos 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Nolan Wayne 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Randolph 5, Hayfield 2

Randolph#000#401#0#—#5#8#2

Hayfield#000#200#0#—#2#6#1

Randolph: Evan Bennerotte 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Tayven Geiger 1-for-3; Noah Girgen 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ruben Kriesel 1 R; Brayden Olsen 2-for-3, 1 SB; Richard Olson 1 R; Kale Staub 2 RBI; Tristan Zingler 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: T. Geiger (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Hayfield: Ethan Pack 1-for-4; Cole Selk 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Aidan Nelson 1-for-4, 1 R; Isaac Nelson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Hunter Simonson 1-for-3; Kael Steele 1-for-1. Pitchers: Jack Thoe (LP) 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

NON-CONFERNCE

Chatfield 18, GMLOK 1

GMLOK#000#10#—#1#2#5

Chatfield#3(15)0#0x#—#18#18#0

GMLOK: Pitchers: Munson LP 1 1/3 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Chatfield: Luke Carrier 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 3 R; Carter Daniels 3-for-3, 3 R, 2 SB; Jack Dornack 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Jacob Erickson 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Schild 2-for-2, 2 R. Pitchers: Carter Schlink (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Jacob Erickson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Kail Schott 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.