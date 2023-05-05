Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:40 PM

John Marshall 7, Austin 3

ROCHESTER — Adam Hegrenes threw a six-hitter and allowed three runs, two earned, to pitch John Marshall past Austin 7-3.

Ethan Loos went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for JM and Nolan Wayne was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Dakota Retterath and Peyton Ransom were both 2-for-4 with a run scored for Austin.

The Rockets improve to 4-8, 4-7 in the Big Nine Conference and Austin falls to 3-6, 2-6 in the Big Nine.

John Marshall 7, Austin 3
Austin#010#010#1#—#3#6#2
John Marshall#102#112#x#—#7#8#2
Austin: Dakota Retterath 2-for-4, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Brayden Bishop 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Nick Robertson (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Sam Oelfke 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
John Marshall: Ethan Loos 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Nolan Wayne 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Randolph 5, Hayfield 2
Randolph#000#401#0#—#5#8#2
Hayfield#000#200#0#—#2#6#1
Randolph: Evan Bennerotte 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Tayven Geiger 1-for-3; Noah Girgen 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ruben Kriesel 1 R; Brayden Olsen 2-for-3, 1 SB; Richard Olson 1 R; Kale Staub 2 RBI; Tristan Zingler 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: T. Geiger (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Hayfield: Ethan Pack 1-for-4; Cole Selk 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Aidan Nelson 1-for-4, 1 R; Isaac Nelson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Hunter Simonson 1-for-3; Kael Steele 1-for-1. Pitchers: Jack Thoe (LP) 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

NON-CONFERNCE

Chatfield 18, GMLOK 1
GMLOK#000#10#—#1#2#5
Chatfield#3(15)0#0x#—#18#18#0
GMLOK: Pitchers: Munson LP 1 1/3 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Chatfield: Luke Carrier 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 3 R; Carter Daniels 3-for-3, 3 R, 2 SB; Jack Dornack 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Jacob Erickson 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Schild 2-for-2, 2 R. Pitchers: Carter Schlink (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Jacob Erickson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Kail Schott 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Winona Cotter 4, Houston 2
Winona Cotter#003#010#0#—#4
Houston#100#001#0#—#2
Winona Cotter: No stats provided.
Houston: Alex Walters 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Austin Swenson 1-for-3, 1 R; Morgan Rohweder 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Arik Melbo 1-for-1, 1 2B; Logan Olson 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 SB. Pitchers: Morgan Rohweder (LP) 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Tristan Stinson 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 07:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Street Mural Painting
Photos: Slatterly Park street mural gets new life on May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Section 1AAA track championships
Prep
Track and field: Section 1AAA girls honor roll
May 04, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Nelson section champion.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Section 1AAA boys honor roll
May 04, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Creekside Apartments
Local
Fire damages exterior of two units at Creekside Apartments
May 04, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell