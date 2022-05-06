Baseball results for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Century 10, Faribault 8

The Panthers overcame a 5-0 deficit, getting to the Faribault bullpen to slip past the Falcons.

Century (4-4, 4-2) had just three hits but took advantage of four errors and a patient approach at the plate to pick up the conference victory.

Matt Haun went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Josh Fletcher earned the win by allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits in five innings.

Century returns to action Friday when it hosts Winona.

"Faribault pitcher Hunter Nelson really came out and gave it to us," Panthers coach Tom Stellmaker said. "He held Century without a hit through four innings and pitched one out into the fifth without giving up a hit before being taken out. To our credit, our hitters worked the count on him and forced him to throw a lot of pitches. Once he got out of there we were able to chip away at the lead and blow it open late. Defensively, we struggled. We gave up right runs but only three were earned. Good teams find ways to win games and that's how we have to look at this game. It was a tough battle but we were able to grind out a conference win."

Century#000#031#6#—#10#3#5

Faribault#230#010#2#—#8#7#4

Century: Ben Johnson 1 SB; Josh Fletcher 1 RBI, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Harrison Esau 1 R; Peyton Milene 2 R; Ryan Ohm 1-for-3 2 R; Jack Eustice 2 R; Matt Haun 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Josh Fletcher(W) 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Blake Baudoin 2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Faribault: No stats available.

Mayo 2, Albert Lea 1

ALBERT LEA — A great start from Chase Gasner and an offense that did just enough improved the Spartans to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big Nine.

Gasner allowed just one hit in six shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He also recorded an RBI to help his own cause. Kasey Carlson also picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

"Gasner was practically un-hittable through the the first six innings of the game," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "He just pitched a smart game. ... We hit the ball well today, we just couldn't get a timely hit to score runs. It has been a reoccurring trend. We are leaving too many runners on base and pressing to generate runs."

Mayo#100#000#1#—#2#8#1

Albert Lea#000#000#1#—#1#2#2

Mayo: Chase Gasner 1-for-3 1 RBI; Carson Beavers 1-for-3 1 SB; Spencer Kober 2-for-3 1 SB; Kasey Carslon 0-for-2 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3; Liam Dahl 1-for-3; Kyle Prindle 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB; Jonah Alleckson 1-for-2 1 R. Pitchers: Chase Gasner (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Kyle Prindle (S) 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Albert Lea: Ben Kuiters 1-for-3 1 R; Jacob Skinness 1-for-3; Carter Miller, 1 RBI, 1 SB. Pitchers: Jacob Skinness (L) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7, Dover-Eyota 1

Dover-Eyota#000#100#0#—#1#4#2

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#000#052#x#—#7#13#2

Dover-Eyota: Landon Lehnertz 2-for-3 1 RBI; Nolan Thompson 1-for-3. Pitchers: Landon Lehnertz (LP) 5 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; B Kellen 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Baden Fenton 2-for-3 2 R; Matthew Keller 2-for-4 1 RBI; Peyton Schumacher 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Johhny Evers 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jameston Brinkman 3-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Reeve (WP) 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.