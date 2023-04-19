Baseball results for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Mayo 4, Austin 2

AUSTIN — Ian Regal threw no-hit ball before being lifted with one out in the seventh as Mayo topped Austin 4-2 in Big Nine Conference play.

"Ian Regal was unhittable," Mayo coach Tom Senne said.

Mayo took advantage of Austin errors to score three times in the top of the seventh to take a 4-0 lead.

Austin scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Regal, who finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks, left with one out due to pitch count. Brayden Bishop hit a two-run double off of Alexander Sadow before Sadow closed out the inning and the game.

Mason Leimbek went 2-for-4 for Mayo while Regal, Liam Dahl and Chase Gasner all had a hit and an RBI.

Nick Robertson pitched the first 6 1/3 innings and he allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits.

"We still need to get better attacking strikes at the plate, but we did see good improvement from hitters making solid contact and driving the ball," Senne said. "Mason Leimbek hit the ball hard all day."

Mayo (3-1, 2-1 Big Nine) play at Winona on Thursday.

Mayo#000#100#3#—#4#7#0

Austin#000#000#2#—#2#1#5

Mayo: Liam Dahl 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 1 R; Mason Leimbek 2-for-4, 1 R; Ian Regal 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Carson Beavers 1 RBI; Chase Gasner 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Spencer Kober 1-for-4 1 2B; Ethan Koepsell -for- 1 R; Alex Sadowy 1-for-4. Pitchers: Ian Regal (WP) 6 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K; Alexander Sadow (Sv) 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Austin: Brayden Bishop 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Nick Robertson (LP) 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Sam Oelfke 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Red Wing 7, John Marshall 2

RED WING — Will Hanisch allowed one run on five hits over the first 5 1/3 innings to lead Red Wing past John Marshall 7-2 in Big Nine Conference play.

The Wingers (3-0 overall and in the Big Nine) had just four hits, but they took advantage of seven walks and three JM errors.

Tyler Rodgers went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Red Wing.

Aiden Smoley went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for JM. He also suffered the loss on the mound, allowing six runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

JM falls to 2-4, 2-3 in Big Nine play.

John Marshall#000#001#1#—#2#6#3

Red Wing#300#301#x#—#7#4#2

John Marshall: Aiden Smoley 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Aaron Terpstra 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 SB; Nolan Wayne 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 3.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K; Garrett Hermanson 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Red Wing: Reid Hartmann 1-for-2, 1 R; Tyler Rodgers 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Will Hanisch (WP) 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Will Jacobson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 8, Goodhue 1

Kasson-Mantorville#030#200#3#—#8

Goodhue#100#000#0#—#1

Kasson-Mantorville: Pitchers: Adam Darveaux (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

Goodhue: Pitchers: Caleb Kurtti 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.

Lake City 9, Goodhue 2

Lake City#110#001#6#—#9

Goodhue#001#001#0#—#1

Lake City: Karch Hegge 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Parker Rodman 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Colter Hegge 2-for-3, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Karch Hegge (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

Goodhue: Ethan Strickland 1-for-3, 1 R; Sean Matthees 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Marcus Young (WP) 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Winona Cotter 2

Wabasha-Kellogg#000#100#2#—#3#9#4

Winona Cotter#101#000#0#—#2#6#1

Wabasha-Kellogg: Parker Springer 1-for-4, 1 R; Isaac Moore 1-for-3, 1 R; Will Killeen 1-for-3; Ryan Hartert 3-for-4; Oscar Fries 3-for-3, 3 RBI; Chris Cushman 1 R. Pitchers: Cole Scheel 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K; Ryan Hartert (WP) 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

Winona Cotter: Patrick Morgan 1-for-4; Dane Guzzo 1 R; James Bublitz 2-for-4; Jon Going 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 4 SB; Miles Bruemer 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Jonathan Going 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Luke Schommer (LP) 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Jack Spiten 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

GOPHER CONFERENCE