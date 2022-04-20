Baseball results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Red Wing 10, John Marshall 3

Cooper Chandler allowed two earned runs on two hits over five innings as Red Wing opened its season with a 10-3 win over John Marshall in Big Nine Conference play on Tuesday.

Reese Tripp hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Wingers while Mitchell Seeley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Rockets while Zach Carr also went 2-for-3.

The loss drops JM to 0-4.

ADVERTISEMENT