SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Baseball results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 19, 2022 08:28 PM
Share

Red Wing 10, John Marshall 3

Cooper Chandler allowed two earned runs on two hits over five innings as Red Wing opened its season with a 10-3 win over John Marshall in Big Nine Conference play on Tuesday.

Reese Tripp hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Wingers while Mitchell Seeley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Rockets while Zach Carr also went 2-for-3.

The loss drops JM to 0-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing 10, John Marshall 3
Red Wing#212#002#3#—#10#9#1
John Marshall#020#000#1#—#3#5#5
Red Wing: Mitchell Seeley 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Jorgen Ulvenes 2-for-4, 2 R; Reese Tripp 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Abe Reinitz 2-for-3. Pitchers: Cooper Chandler (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Mitchell Seeley 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
John Marshall: Zach Carr 2-for-3, 1 R; Ryan Hus 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Nolan Satre (LP) 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Jake Schmidt 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Prep
Mayo's overall tennis strength prevails over formidable Century
Mayo knocked off Century 5-2 as the two top boys tennis teams in the Big Nine Conference went at it on Tuesday.
April 19, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 19, 2022 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
April 19, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
A scoreboard of city and area softball games.
April 19, 2022 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports