Baseball results for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Red Wing 10, John Marshall 3
Cooper Chandler allowed two earned runs on two hits over five innings as Red Wing opened its season with a 10-3 win over John Marshall in Big Nine Conference play on Tuesday.
Reese Tripp hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Wingers while Mitchell Seeley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Rockets while Zach Carr also went 2-for-3.
The loss drops JM to 0-4.
Red Wing 10, John Marshall 3
Red Wing#212#002#3#—#10#9#1
John Marshall#020#000#1#—#3#5#5
Red Wing: Mitchell Seeley 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Jorgen Ulvenes 2-for-4, 2 R; Reese Tripp 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Abe Reinitz 2-for-3. Pitchers: Cooper Chandler (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Mitchell Seeley 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
John Marshall: Zach Carr 2-for-3, 1 R; Ryan Hus 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Nolan Satre (LP) 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Jake Schmidt 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.